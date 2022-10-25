Welcome to the Fresh Pair post-show huddle! After episodes of Fresh Pair, we’ll link up with Katty Customs to talk about the latest episode and dig deep behind the scenes to uncover hidden gems from the design process that didn’t make the main show.

On the latest episode, Katty and Just Blaze were joined by Harlem rapper and one half of The Diplomats, Jim Jones, who was gifted a custom one-of-one mid-rise Air Force 1 that touched on several aspects of Jones’ career and general vibe and paid tribute to his El Capo and Vampire Life albums.. If Jones’ “Vamp Life” brand were a sneaker, it’d be this custom AF-1, without question.

We linked up with Katty to talk the concept of her design for Jones and how she and Just Blaze collaborated to make this sneaker something truly special. Let’s dive in.

Take us behind the custom sneaker for Jim Jones. What was the concept here?

Jim Jones’ sneaker was really fun to work with. We did a few things, we wanted to incorporate the E.K.G. symbol because his sister has a health situation and he once saved his photographer after they passed out. Luckily he was there to perform CPR. So we thought there was something great there == with him being the heart of the collective, the Diplomats, and having a hero’s heart. In addition to the CPR, he basically was raised to help his sister with her condition growing up. We put his logos on there, the Vamp Life. We incorporated roses to represent the El Capo album.

Jim and the Diplomats operated a lot like a military organization — their structure. So we used a Nike Air Force 1 boot to conjure that. He’s like a rockstar — so we put the chains on there, we wrapped it. We put the Velcro strap. Those rockstar chains shine and show a little bling. We added reflective material and used his “Vamp Life” tag and his El Capo logo, which is the skull logo, we put that on the shoes.

We wanted to give him his roses. So on the Nike Swoosh, we drew roses on there to give him his flowers. We also made his shoes out of chalk, the front part, the mud guard. We also incorporated that, because he’s done a great job dropping game to the young generation.