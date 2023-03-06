There isn’t a single name in the world of sneakers that garners as much respect and excitement as Tinker Hatfield’s. Father of the Air Max 1, Nike MAG, Air Huarache, Air Max 90 and Jordans numbered 3-15 (to name just a few) Hatfield didn’t just create some of the most iconic sneakers of all time, he has single-handedly shaped modern sneaker culture and what sneakerhead’s — no matter what brand loyalty they have — look for in a great pair of kicks. And now you can score a pair of signed Jordan 14 Oregon Ducks and a super exclusive Jordan 1 to add to your collection thanks to an online raffle designed to fundraise for the Harrington Family Foundation’s (HFF) scholarship-mentorship program.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the Oregon Community Leadership Scholarship Program which currently supports 16 need-based scholarship students at $20,000 per student. The program seeks to cultivate the next generation of Oregonian leaders by providing high school seniors with funds to attend an Oregon trade school, college, or university and invaluable mentorship to help guide them down a successful career path. To date, there have been 20 alumni of the program.

The Jordan Retro PEs — that stands for Player Exclusive — were both designed by Hatfield (who serves as the Harrington Family Foundation founding program mentor) and will be released in their original Nike packaging with artwork by Hatfield himself and a retail value of $4,500. The signed ‘Oregon Ducks’ Jordan 14s were originally gifted to the University of Oregon football team for the 2022 Alamo Bowl and were limited to just 274 pairs, while the Jordan 1s were designed for the HFF in an exclusive run of just five pairs. Both pairs drop in a Men’s size 10.

That makes these two sneakers some of the rarest Hatfield has ever produced and they could be yours for as low as $25… assuming you’re very very lucky. The raffle is limited to just 5,000 tickets at $25 per ticket from now until March 19th, when the raffle closes at 11:50 PST. The winning ticket will be drawn on live television on March 20th at 11:15 PST via KGW’s “Hello Rose City!”

“Tinker Hatfield has been part of our family from the beginning,” says HFF President and founder Joey Harrington, “A native Oregonian who has achieved worldwide success at an Oregon-based company, Tinker has designed thousands of shoes for Nike, but none may have a more direct impact than the five pair he produced for us.”

The HFF was established in 2002 by Harrington, a former NFL and University of Oregon quarterback (and longtime Friend of Uproxx), and has raised more than $2 million for students all across Oregon.

Buy your raffle tickets at the Harrington Family Foundation website and be sure to follow HFF on Instagram for more in-depth raffle ticket details. Good luck, this is a must-cop drop for sneakerheads everywhere.