Uproxx’s new sneaker show, Fresh Pair, isn’t just about dope custom sneakers. It’s a deep dive into the careers, legacy, and the ambitions of its guests, reflected in wearable pieces of art that serve as both a celebration and a gift. In the premiere episode of the series, cohosts Katty Customs and Just Blaze were joined by iconic Yonkers rapper Jadakiss who was blown away by the attention to detail and deep research that went into his custom pair of Air Jordan 1s.

“This is ill man, ya’ll something else over here,” he says. “This is a mean pair, Fresh Pair made me a mean pair! I don’t know how ya’ll are going to top these… you’re going to need to make a hall or a wall of fame, these definitely going in there. Any other mean ones you make are going to be inspired somehow by these.”

Jadakiss’ custom AJ-1s tell a story of the raspy rapper’s rise from the streets to the stratosphere, while also paying tribute to the rappers who helped shaped his career and influence his unique style. Late legends Biggie and DMX are referenced on the sneaker’s heel wing logo and Jadakiss’ life spent with Styles P and Sheek Louch in The LOX is referenced at the tongue. It’s a poetic representation of a truly storied career and watching Kiss fall deeper in love with the sneaker as he unveils the details is a must-watch — if only to hear him say “this is crazy” so many times that he’s nearly breathless.

Check out the full episode above and be sure to catch the next episode of Fresh Pair on Wednesday, October 5th.