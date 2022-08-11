Some festivals are too big. Some are too small. For the Goldilocks of festival-goers in search of something truly special, San Francisco’s Outside Lands is “just right”.

Hitting the sweet spot in all the major categories isn’t easy. Nevertheless from the lineup to the landscape, 2022’s edition of Outside Lands continued its 15-year tradition of somehow always having something for everyone, featuring cavalcade of music industry heavyweights like Green Day, Mac DeMarco, Claude VonStroke, TOKiMONSTA, Polo and Pan, Post Malone, Disclosure, Grammy-winning vocalist SZA.

With 96 restaurants, 35 wineries, and 30 breweries, Outside Lands also might be the tastiest music festival on the planet. As an all-ages event, sundry looks are a staple too. Fashionistas were on fleek in all manner of fishnets, fancy hats, and abalone spangles, while the cornucopia of flavors and aromatic wafts of garlic and fresh bread were distracting enough to lead festival goers around by their nose.

The event took these offerings to a whole other level with complementing spaces, like WineLands, BeerLands, and GrassLands – where cannabis can be legally sold and consumed thanks to a landmark team-up of major cannabis industry powerhouses like Embarc, High Times, Traditional, STIIIZY, among others.

If there’s a drawback to San Francisco’s gem among music festivals, it’s that in all the action it’s simply too easy to miss some of the magic (even if you’re streaming from home).

But not to worry. UPROXX is here to help you relive the most lovable parts – or see what you missed – with these 50 quick captures of Outside Land’s splendor.

Feast your eyes!