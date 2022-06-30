adam-kinzinger-top.jpg
Lauren Boebert Calling For The Abolition Of Church And State Has Adam Kinzinger Worried About The Rise Of The ‘Christian Taliban’ In America

Adam Kinzinger is worried about Lauren Boebert. On Sunday, as Newsweek reports, the Colorado congresswoman/conspiracy theory superfan—perhaps emboldened by the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade—seemed game to burn all the rules down (or, at least the ones she doesn’t like). While speaking to a group gathered at a Christian center in Basalt, Colorado, Boebert got a little folksy when declared that she’s “tired of this separation of church and state junk.”

“That’s not in the Constitution,” Boebert continued. “It was in a stinking letter, and it means nothing like they say it does.” If we’re going to get literal, one could remind Boebert that the right to bear arms was written specifically in relation to a “well-regulated Militia,” though something tells us she wouldn’t be interested.

But Kinzinger—a fellow Republican and a Christian—is concerned about the sort of religious fanaticism that Bobert could possibly stir up with her indifference to centuries-established laws and ways of life. The way he sees it, what Boebert is proposing is essentially the Taliban:

While not everyone used the term “Christian Taliban,” Kinzinger wasn’t alone in his stinking thinking:

