Adam Kinzinger is worried about Lauren Boebert. On Sunday, as Newsweek reports, the Colorado congresswoman/conspiracy theory superfan—perhaps emboldened by the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade—seemed game to burn all the rules down (or, at least the ones she doesn’t like). While speaking to a group gathered at a Christian center in Basalt, Colorado, Boebert got a little folksy when declared that she’s “tired of this separation of church and state junk.”

“That’s not in the Constitution,” Boebert continued. “It was in a stinking letter, and it means nothing like they say it does.” If we’re going to get literal, one could remind Boebert that the right to bear arms was written specifically in relation to a “well-regulated Militia,” though something tells us she wouldn’t be interested.

But Kinzinger—a fellow Republican and a Christian—is concerned about the sort of religious fanaticism that Bobert could possibly stir up with her indifference to centuries-established laws and ways of life. The way he sees it, what Boebert is proposing is essentially the Taliban:

There is no difference between this and the Taliban. We must opposed the Christian Taliban. I say this as a Christian https://t.co/zt8mFKc3Jt — Adam Kinzinger🇺🇦🇺🇸✌️ (@AdamKinzinger) June 29, 2022

While not everyone used the term “Christian Taliban,” Kinzinger wasn’t alone in his stinking thinking:

GOP Rep. Boebert: ‘I’m tired of this separation of church and state junk’ Boebert did not come to this on her own. She’s the product of a multi-decade campaign to elect Christian nationalists to public office and this is a central tenet of their ideology. https://t.co/Bnlgm80kht — Sarah Posner (@sarahposner) June 29, 2022

Ordinarily I'd say she said the quiet part out loud. But right about now I'm guessing this is more like a trial balloon to test GOP strength. Let em know what you think. #wtpBLUE #ProudBlue22 #ResistanceUnited #OneV1 #DemVoice1https://t.co/kjfCSEr5Ej — 𝕃𝕠𝕔𝕦𝕥𝕦𝕤 𝕠𝕗 𝔹𝕠𝕣𝕘™ (@WildPalmsLtd) June 29, 2022

Well, there are lots of countries she can go to that don’t have that pesky separation of church and state… try Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan now, Iran… https://t.co/MyzCNNkKNq — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) June 28, 2022

I really don't get the obsessive desire for an American theocracy from the likes of Boebert and Greene, both of whom would almost certainly have been burned as witches in a prior era of colonial historyhttps://t.co/Lbxl6N7HjS — Jeff Yang (@originalspin) June 29, 2022

