Alec Baldwin may have returned to work recently, but the accidental shooting on the set of the Western Rust is still far from resolved. The actor has been claiming that he does not bear any responsibility for the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed with a prop gun he was wielding (though he claims he didn’t fire it). He’s also suggested that those suing him, including Hutchinss widower, are merely going after those with the deepest pockets. His actions have met severe pushback from the lawyer representing Hutchins’ estate.

Baldwin had quietly reached out to Matt Hutchins, who was married to Halyna, and told him that he had wished to complete the film and give the profits to his family. That did not go over well. Brian Panish, an attorney representing Hutchins’ estate, slammed Baldwin in a statement provided to Deadline:

Alec Baldwin once again is trying to avoid liability and accountability for his reckless actions before and on Oct 21st that resulted in the death of Halyna Hutchins, as demonstrated by today’s arbitration demand for indemnification from the Rust production company. Baldwin’s disclosure of personal texts with Matt Hutchins is irrelevant to his demand for arbitration and fails to demonstrate anything other than Hutchins’ dignity in his engagement with Baldwin. It is shameful that Baldwin claims Hutchins’ actions in filing a wrongful death lawsuit derailed the completion of Rust. The only action that ended the film’s production was Baldwin’s killing of Halyna Hutchins.

(Via Deadline)