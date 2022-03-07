Anonymous
Anonymous Claims To Have Hacked Into Russian TV Stations While Blasting Footage Of Putin’s War On Ukraine

TwitterFilm/TV Editor

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s catastrophic war on Ukraine has produced footage that leaves TV viewers reeling, all while sitting U.S. senators potentially endanger Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky by tweeting screencaps of Zoom meetings. Meanwhile, the Anonymous collective group of hackers quickly came together (while also apart, which is a key feature of their existence) to wage cyber war on Russia while taking down Russian state TV stations and government websites, where they breached and leaked database information from the Russian Ministry of Defence.

Over the weekend, Anonymous (they who customarily insert the “We are Anonymous. We are Legion. Expect us” mantra) claimed to have infiltrated Russian live TV channels (including Russia 24, Channel One, Moscow 24) and streaming services while inserting war footage. They then apparently posted a message against Putin’s war on Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent news outlet claims to have verified that this happened.

It’s important to note that Anonymous, given their (obviously) anonymous nature, doesn’t operate through verified Twitter accounts, so fact-checking can be difficult. However (and via Mediaite), a purported Anonymous account tweeted a link to an article that translates the following message:

“We are ordinary citizens of Russia. We oppose the war on the territory of Ukraine. Russia and the Russians against the war! This war was waged by Putin’s criminal, authoritarian regime on behalf of ordinary Russian citizens. Russians, oppose the genocide in Ukraine, “the text reads.

And while all of this is happening, Russian police detained another 4600+ civilians (most of whom are Russian citizens) during ongoing anti-war protests.

(Via Mediaite)

