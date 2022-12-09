Bam Margera is reportedly battling a “very serious case of pneumonia.” The former Jackass star was hospitalized in San Diego earlier in the week and also reportedly tested positive for COVID. According to TMZ, doctors put him on a ventilator, and he’s currently in the ICU. However, his condition is stable as of this writing.

Possibly complicating matters is Margera’s history of drug abuse. He reportedly fled court-ordered rehab on multiple occasions and has been spotted partying for months now. Via TMZ:

Our sources say during one of his stints in rehab, he befriended an attorney who convinced him he could get him out of the court-ordered treatment and “free Bam.” Since then, we’ve seen him partying it up in Atlanta in September, and hitting Las Vegas the following month. We’re told Bam never completed his court order and many people close to him were concerned for the former ‘Jackass’ star.

Margera’s struggles with substance abuse led to a significant falling out with his Jackass co-stars. He was cut from Jackass 4, which sparked a series of lawsuits, and at one point, death threats against director Jeff Tremaine. Margera likened the conditions he experienced to Britney Spears’ conservatorship, but Paramount’s lawyers stepped in and called his accusations “outright lies.” Specifically, this refers to Margera’s claim that he was fired from Jackass 4 because he tested positive for Adderall. According to the studio, Margera reportedly admitted that he “bought it off the street.”

(Via TMZ)