Whereas Donald Trump became known as “The Twitter President” for his penchant for vomiting up everything from childish insults to near-declarations of war in 280 words or less (well, before they permanently banned him), Joe Biden’s social media presence has been far less divisive. But the sheer hypocrisy of Republicans like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who are decrying Biden’s student loan forgiveness program as being “unfair” while benefiting from similar programs in the past, was one step too far for the Biden administration. So on Thursday, the official White House Twitter feed began simply calling those people out.

Among the individuals taken to task were Greene, who had more than $180,000 in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans wiped out; Pennsylvania congressman Mike Kelly, who saw nearly $1 million in PPP loans erased; and Florida Man Matt Gaetz, who was bitching not about student loans, but the amount of money the U.S. is spending to help Ukraine—all while having more than $480,000 of his own PPP loans disappear.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had $183,504 in PPP loans forgiven.https://t.co/4FoCymt8TB — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2022

Congressman Mike Kelly had $987,237 in PPP loans forgiven.https://t.co/Syb5Oe8gDG — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2022

Congressman Matt Gaetz had $482,321 in PPP loans forgiven.https://t.co/XPgC0pETkp — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2022

As The Hill reports, Greene has been one of the loudest critics of Biden’s recently announced student loan plan. On Wednesday, the shouty Georgia representative was doing her thing on Newsmax, where she declared that “for our government just to say, you know, ‘Ok, well your debt is completely forgiven,’ … it’s completely unfair.”

Greene went on to argue that taxpayers “shouldn’t have to pay off the great big student loan debt for some college student that piled up massive debt going to some Ivy league school. That’s not fair.”

Some might say the same about bailing out a business owner who doesn’t know how to manage their business.

