Bill Burr is trying his best to work with gun owners on a solution to school shootings, but they’re not making it easy on him. After initially mocking “conservative snowflakes” who got worked up about a recent set of jokes he made about Kyle Rittenhouse — There’s “really f*cking sensitive people on both sides,” he concluded. — Burr revealed on the latest episode of his podcast that he genuinely wants to find an answer to school shooting’s that’s “not take away your guns and your amendment rights, so everybody’s happy.” In fact, the comedian made it a point to say he’s not “against gun nuts.”

However, Burr said he’s now offered the floor “twice” to gun owners, and he’s not hearing anything back, which is getting kind of frustrating. Via Mediaite:

So when you’re done cleaning your f*cking rifle there, I would love to hear from you. And I’m not being a c*nt either. I’m actually I’m legitimately asking. Because there’s got there’s got to be a way. There’s got to be a way to stop these things and then let a certain portion of the American public that wants to own those guns, still be able to go out in their backyard and f*cking shoot, you know? I don’t know, 860 empty f*cking beer cans, whatever the f*ck you do with that thing.

While he’s still waiting for an answer from “gun nuts,” Burr continued his “Both Sides” rant by saying it wouldn’t hurt if liberals tried enjoying guns every once in a while.

“Maybe more liberals need to go to a gun range, and find the fun side of a gun. Right?” Burr said. “And then they’re into guns, too, and then maybe we could all just sit down and stop fucking typing capital letters at each other. I don’t know.”

