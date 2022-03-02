Somebody might want to check on Bill O’Reilly. The former Fox News host—who always promised “no spin,” but didn’t seem to feel as strongly “anti-” about sexual harassment—had a lot to say about the seemingly pro-Putin stance his old workplace seems to be encouraging. As Mediaite reports, O’Reilly tore into his former colleagues and claimed that Fox News is “a totally different operation now.”

O’Reilly’s words came via his own online show (yep, he’s got one of those—just like Mike Lindell), but only after some braggadocious history:

“Fox remains the number one rated cable news network, by far. And I believe it’s—part of it, most of it—is because we set the template for 20 years when we were there. Totally different operation now. Totally different. So one thing that hasn’t changed over there is Jennifer Griffin, who is a spectacular Pentagon reporter. And Jennifer got a little upset over the weekend.”

The incident O’Reilly was referring to happened on Sunday night when Griffin appeared on Sunday Night In America With Trey Gowdy. Griffin’s segment just happened to occur right after retired U.S. Army Colonel Douglas Macgregor, who served as Senior Advisor to the Acting Secretary of Defense under Donald Trump, told Gowdy and his bird-like pompadour that we should stop demonizing Putin and just let him do what he wants to Ukraine and its people.

Former Trump Advisor Douglas MacGregor says we need to stop demonizing Putin, lift all sanctions, stop providing weapons and aid, that it’s “hopeless,” and just let Putin take whatever part of Ukraine that he wants. pic.twitter.com/HBnLWVdVgD — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 28, 2022

Griffin wasn’t having any of that. Before she offered up any of her own talking points, she first made it clear that Macgregor was totally wrong, and that she might need her own show to correct what he had said because “there were so many distortions.”

wow — Jennifer Griffin continues her live fact-check of Fox colleagues and guests: “I feel like I need to correct some of the things that Col. Douglas MacGregor said, and I’m not sure that 10 minutes is enough time to do so, because there were so many distortions." pic.twitter.com/nsdvoGwwXi — j.d. durkin 🌱 (@jd_durkin) February 28, 2022

In what feels like a shocking turn of events, O’Reilly didn’t just go to bat for Griffin and praise “how gutsy she is,” but he basically told his viewers that Fox News is crap and they should all stop watching it.