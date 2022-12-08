WNBA all-star Brittney Griner being released from a Russian prison was a cause for celebration for most people, but Donald Trump Jr. and Marjorie Taylor Greene aren’t most people. They’re way more annoying.

“No one cuts better deals than Biden. We get an awful America Hating WNBA player, while Russia gets AN INTERNATIONAL ARMS DEALER!!! The adults are back!” the former-president’s son wrote on — where else? — Truth Social after the news broke. The “international arms dealer” is Viktor Bout, who “was serving a 25-year prison sentence in the U.S. on charges of conspiring to kill Americans, acquire and export anti-aircraft missiles, and provide material support to a terrorist organization,” CNN reports.

In a separate post, Trump Jr. lashed out about the prisoner swap for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, Newsweek reported. “You guys know how to make sure [Russian President Vladimir] Putin keeps arresting Americans and severely punishing them?” Trump wrote. “Trade him an arms dealer aka ‘The Merchant of Death’ someone guilty of conspiring to kill Americans and aiding a terrorist organization for an America Hating WNBA activist.”

Sounds like somebody’s tiny mirror is sniffed clean. — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) December 8, 2022

Meanwhile, Taylor Greene believes that Joe Biden should be impeached for the swap. “Another reason to impeach Biden,” she tweeted. “The President of the United States traded Russian terrorist arms dealer, Viktor Bout, left a U.S. Marine in Russian jail, and brought home a professional basketball player. How many people will Viktor Bout now kill bc Biden set him free?” Speaking of releasing prisoners…

(Via Raw Story and CNN)