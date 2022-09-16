The Handmaid’s Tale has just launched a new season on Hulu, and here we are with the U.S. looking a lot like Gilead. The Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade gave the green light for red states to start putting near-total bans on abortion, and in a late-breaking update, Sen. Lindsey Graham decided to push right past the GOP by proposing a national ban that doesn’t even leave the matter to states’ discretion. At the very least, Mark Cuban’s online discount pharmacy is providing some drug-based relief to women who worry about being unable to run their own bodies, and now, Chrissy Teigen is getting real about her own medically necessary abortion.

This is a subject that Chrissy (who’s married to John Legend, with whom she shares two children and is pregnant with another) took awhile to come to grips with in her own mind. As the Hollywood Reporter relates, the model and food enthusiast took the stage (on Thursday) at Propper Daley’s “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” summit, where she reveals that she openly considered her third pregnancy a miscarriage, but now, she’s speaking out to reveal that this was a life-saving abortion. Via Hollywood Reporter:

“Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions. It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention. Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion/ An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance.

Chrissy related how she only really realized that she’d had an abortion after the Supreme Court’s gut-punch of a verdict for women’s health. And yes, she had a difficult decision that she’d had to make at the time, but these days, the decision might be even more difficult because of how some states will inevitably scrutinize every medical decision when it comes to abortion. Lindsey Graham, who wants to abortions at 15 weeks throughout the U.S., isn’t helping matters, but awareness (and public outreach) from pro-choice advocates is vital, especially going into the fall elections.

