If you spent any time on social media over the weekend, your feed was likely clogged with photos and videos taken by people attending Coachella. Except for the ones who were only pretending to be at the music festival.

TikTok star Loren Gray took to her account to expose the fakes who claims to be at Coachella for the views, but are actually somewhere off-site. “OK, I haven’t personally seen anyone talk about this but I think it’s hilarious and I have to share it because, it’s Coachella. Coachella‘s like the influencer Olympics, right? It’s the place to be,” Loren explained on TikTok (where she’s one of the 20 most-followed accounts). “But most influencers, or a lot of influencers, don’t even go to Coachella. I think that this is such a wild fact.”

Gray claims that certain unnamed influencers will travel to the desert, rent an Airbnb, get their hair and makeup done, and post Coachella content. But “they don’t go to the festival,” she said. “They don’t have wristbands. They just drive their little butts out to the desert to take Instagram photos, make TikToks, get ready with me’s, whatever. Then they drive back and that’s it.”

They also have a girlfriend who you haven’t met, she lives in Canada, but she’s definitely real. Her name, is, uh, her name is Ella… Ella Coach.

You can watch Gray’s TikTok below.

