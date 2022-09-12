Despite (somebody on his team) writing a jarringly polite tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following the news of her death, former president Donald Trump is not invited to her majesty’s funeral service. Trump published the tribute on Truth Social, so there’s a good chance the Royal Family never saw it unless they’re secretly huge QAnon buffs and/or January 6 rioters.

“Melania and I will always cherish our time together with the Queen, and never forget Her Majesty’s generous friendship, great wisdom, and wonderful sense of humor,” Trump said in the surprisingly eloquent statement that contained no all-caps proclamations or mentions of election fraud. However, the flowery prose was not enough to secure him a spot at the Queen’s funeral. Via The Times of London:

Questions have been asked in the US over whether Donald Trump will be invited but British sources have scotched the idea that he could accompany the US delegation and said there would not be space for Biden’s predecessors.

According to Politico, only current head of states will be extended the honor of being at the service. Considering Trump still thinks he should be president that has to sting. But he can take solace in knowing that Joe Biden will have to ride a bus at the event. “World leaders have also been told they cannot use their own state cars to attend the funeral at Westminster Abbey on September 19 — and will instead be bussed in en masse from a site in west London,” Politico reports.

You can read Trump’s full statement on the Queen’s death below, and there’s no way in hell he wrote any of this. Just none. C’mon.

Melania and I are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Together with our family and fellow Americans, we send our sincere condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom during this time of great sorrow and grief. Queen Elizabeth’s historic and remarkable reign left a tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain. Her leadership and enduring diplomacy secured and advanced alliances with the United States and countries around the world. However, she will always be remembered for her faithfulness to her country and her unwavering devotion to her fellow countrymen and women. Melania and I will always cherish our time together with the Queen, and never forget Her Majesty’s generous friendship, great wisdom, and wonderful sense of humor. What a grand and beautiful lady she was—there was nobody like her! Our thoughts and prayers will remain with the great people of the United Kingdom as you honor her most meaningful life and exceptional service to the people. May God bless the Queen, may she reign forever in our hearts, and may God hold her and Prince Philip in abiding care.

(Via Politico)