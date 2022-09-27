Dr. Oz must have been jealous. It’s been too long since one of his attempted insults of John Fetterman spectacularly backfired on him. Which is to say, like, two weeks. Instead, it’s been all Newt Gingrich and Tucker Carlson, both of whom criticized the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania for his Nine Inch Nails-quoting and victims of gun violence-honoring tattoos. But don’t worry, here comes Dr. Oz with a new way to humiliate himself by accidentally giving his opponent a kickass campaign slogan.

The Trump-backed celebrity doctor appeared on the Ruthless podcast, where he discussed Fetterman’s ubiquitous hoodie. “I was stunned by it,” Oz said of Fetterman’s attire. “But it turns out that if you’re a radical leftist with the belief that this country is irremediably stained, you just want to break it apart. Just bust America, crack it to its base, break it asunder, and rebuild it with your toxic ideology. That’s what he stands for. When he dresses like that, it’s not an accident. He’s kicking authority in the balls.”

If Fetterman isn’t selling “Kicking Authority In the Balls” shirts by the end of the week, his campaign manager should be fired.

tbh, Fetterman should just adopt "kicking authority in the balls" as his campaign slogan https://t.co/m6GViGSihT — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) September 27, 2022

Dr. Oz might be the best campaigner that @JohnFetterman has. https://t.co/29INnkOx4v — Spencer (@FKASpeener) September 27, 2022

Oz is practically Fetterman's campaign manager at this point https://t.co/zWpANc5NnM — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) September 27, 2022

imagine all the horrified, pearl-clutching rural working-class Pennsylvanians upon hearing that Fetterman wants to "kick authority in the balls", it's over for him now https://t.co/fjK66OJhnU — I.M. Bae (@nickhasthoughts) September 27, 2022

"vote for Fetterman, he's kicking authority in the balls" is a pretty good campaign slogan https://t.co/UZoYs5EgoT — Reb (@CrankyReb) September 27, 2022

Every time Oz tries to say something bad about @JohnFetterman it just makes Fetterman sound even cooler. “Kicking authority in the balls!” Seems on point for a lot of peeps I know from Philly and Pittsburgh. https://t.co/klDQCfsg8B — Rusted Skull/Chris (@Rusted_Skull) September 27, 2022

A vote for Bart is a vote for anarchy! https://t.co/UBscGgcgCc pic.twitter.com/qEFpKV1LDu — Sean Marshall (@Sean_YYZ) September 27, 2022

the cluelessness of dr oz's campaign deserves to go in the campaign hall of fame. he sounds like so many democrats have in the past, to be perfectly honest. just out of touch with the visceral way millions of people feel about politics and authority. https://t.co/x8txwoJZMV — Oliver Willis (@owillis) September 27, 2022

(I frequently think someone on Dr Oz’s team is secretly a Fetterman employee) https://t.co/caGSop6SfH — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) September 27, 2022

A recent poll finds that 51 percent of registered voters in Pennsylvania support Fetterman, compared to only 41 percent for Oz. That’s a big gap, but considering the bumbling campaign that the not-so-good doctor has been running, it should be wider.

(Via HuffPo)