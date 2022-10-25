John Krasinski is a man of many talents. Since becoming a star, the erstwhile Jim Halpert has diversified. He can get ripped for Michael Bay movies. He can direct movies, not just horror movies but also family dramedies, even an adaptation of a David Foster Wallace short story collection. He’s also into sports, but his latest foray into stretching his talents has not gone so well — though it’s not 100% his fault.

.@johnkrasinski gives us his wicked bias breakdown of Bill Belichick moving up in the all-time wins column 👀 pic.twitter.com/ia1sBe422l — ESPN (@espn) October 25, 2022

On Monday, ESPN dropped a cute little video about New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick ahead of their game Monday night against the Chicago Bears. It features Krasinski — or at least an animated, fake-claymation version of him. One problem, though: It doesn’t look — or sound — anything like him.

“I’m from Boston and I’m wicked biased,” Krasinski says in a thick Boston accent. He might have once had one: He was born in Boston and was raised in suburb of Newton. But the combination of an accent few have ever heard him do before and an animated avatar that looks like…just some dude? That was too much for people.

After ESPN dropped the ad — in which the animated not-quite-Krasinski chills in his man cave while comparing Belichick’s stats with other legendary coaches Don Shula and George Halas, both of whose records he could very well shatter someday soon — people couldn’t get past the un-likeness.

This is the worst John Krasinski in human history pic.twitter.com/hYQmz0qh1r — Jim Miloch (@podoffame) October 25, 2022

1. This is terrible

2. Am I trippin' or does this not sound like him at all? https://t.co/EnCsOOTIO0 — Jonathan Thomas (@JonThomasTV) October 25, 2022

This is such a terrible John Krasinski that I literally had to google John Krasinski to make sure I knew who John Krasinski was. pic.twitter.com/hw4j349p9z — Machine Pun Kelly 🇺🇦 (@KellyScaletta) October 25, 2022

