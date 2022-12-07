Every now and then, Fox News parts way with one of their contributors. Sometimes it’s because they’re too extreme even for them, as was the case with Lara Logan. Sometimes it’s because their father-in-law is running for president, again, for a third time. (That is, if he even can.) The news network has yet to cut ties with one of its other regular guests, former Barstool Sports guy Francis Ellis, but after he was caught on a hot mic trashing them, their audience, and their hosts, he might not be invited back.

“They’re just trafficking in hate.” Regular Fox News guest, and Barstool Sports star Francis Ellis, caught on hot mic slamming Fox News, Fox News hosts, and the Fox News audience. (Via Mediaite and Barstool Rundown) pic.twitter.com/9nPl9inG7G — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 7, 2022

Elis recently appeared on Barstool Rundown, and when the episode ended, he and host Adam Ferrone started chit-chatting about the former’s recent stint on The Jesse Watters Show. Ellis had some thoughts. Unfortunately the mic was still on — and en editing error found it posted online.

Mediaite obtained a copy of the recording, and it finds Ellis claiming Fox News offered him a job to do man-on-the-street interviews, which was how Watters got his start with the network. Alas, he turned it down.

“They wanted me to take like this subway bingo card down into the subway and be like — ask random strangers, ‘Have you seen a rat, fill out your bingo card thing?’ And it was like so stupid,” he recalled. When asked if he would accept a similar gig from them, he didn’t seem particularly enthused. “I’d have to have a conversation with Dave [Portnoy] for sure. Like, ‘Hey, I have a full time job being offered to me at Fox News.’”

Ellis then said after his last Fox News appearance he was “disappointed” in himself. “Look, I got home. I talked my wife about it cause I was disappointed in myself and she was like, ‘Let’s be honest, like, do you want to be working with these f*cking people?’ She was like, ‘I watched the rest of [Watters’] show — he’s a f*cking joke.’”

Then Ellis laid into the network’s biggest and most controversial star. “And then like, Tucker comes on and just screams,” Eliisa said. “It’s so weird.” He added, “They’re just trafficking in hate.”

Ellis, perhaps rightly, worried that Fox News viewers wouldn’t get that his political jokes weren’t sincere. “I think last night I went into a place that I shouldn’t have gone to,” Ellis admitted. “No, because last night I was like, yes, the Democrats are like eating children beneath pizza shops. There are people watching that, who don’t know that I’m f*cking with them.”