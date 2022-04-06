Barack Obama returned to the White House for the first time since Donald Trump’s inauguration in 2017 on Tuesday. The former-president was there on the 12th anniversary of the signing of the Affordable Care Act — and to crack some dad jokes about the current-president (and his former-vice president) Joe Biden. “I heard some changes have been made by the current president since I was last here,” Obama said. “Apparently Secret Service agents have to wear aviator glasses now. The Navy mess has been replaced by a Baskin Robbins. And there’s a cat running around. I guarantee you Bo and Sunny would have been very unhappy about.”

Meanwhile, Fox News hosts Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson and the Republican National Committee-backed RNC Research Twitter account were very happy to share footage from Obama’s visit, but only in an attempt to smear Biden. The RNC tweeted, “Literally no one wants to talk to Joe Biden,” while Carlson called him “the most unpopular person in virtually any room he enters. If you doubt it, watch this,” he said during Tuesday’s episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight.

Both Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham broadcast this 👆 deceptively clipped video to smear Joe Biden last night. Here's the Tucker clip. pic.twitter.com/bgz3CsQO0p — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 6, 2022

The clip shows Biden looking like the Confused Travolta meme, but as Aaron Ruper, who shared the footage on his Twitter account, explained, “Biden wasn’t wandering around with nobody to talk to — he was shaking hands and making introductions.”

Here’s the full clip:

You’ll be shocked to learn that this RNC clip from an account that blocked me for calling them out on their lies is egregiously out of context https://t.co/WYSPGkI8PT pic.twitter.com/4jUSXPQfiQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 5, 2022

Ruper continued, “These aren’t randos on the fringes of social media — this is an official Republican Party organ collaborating with two of the top-rated cable news hosts in the country to make stuff up. That they’re willing to lie and fabricate so shamelessly about relatively small things speaks volumes about how the political movement they represent is bad faith all the way down.” No wonder Fox News has trust issues.

