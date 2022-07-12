Game of Thrones Red Wedding
The Infamous ‘Game Of Thrones’ Red Wedding Scene Made A Chilling Cameo During The January 6 Hearings

When it comes to the most brutal moments in Game of Thrones, nothing tops the Red Wedding. While fans of the books were prepared for the event that went down during the Season 3 episode “The Rains of Castamere,” casual HBO viewers were in for a horrifying shock as beloved characters were gruesomely murdered during a vengeful wedding reception massacre. It was a terrifying sight to behold, and only something a truly disturbed person would want to see happen in real life.

Enter the January 6 rioters.

During Tuesday’s televised hearings, clips of “Stop the Steal” rally planners and right-wing media figures were shown including a chilling comment from far-right YouTube personality “Salty Cracker” who was reacting to a December 2020 tweet from Donald Trump telling his followers to attend his “big protest.”

“This is going to be a Red Wedding going down on January 6,” Cracker said in the clip. Again, the Red Wedding was a brutal mass murder that is immediately recognizable to Game of Thrones fans, and arguably people who haven’t seen the show thanks to the widespread reactions to the infamous episode on social media.

Shortly after the January 6 committee played the clip, Red Wedding began to trend on Twitter as people reacted to the clear and obvious implications of bringing up the brutal Game of Thrones slaughter.

Naturally, Red Wedding wasn’t even the bottom of the barrel, as the Jan. 6 committee also showed Trump supporters calling for a “Day of the Rope,” an even more disturbing reference from The Turner Diaries.

These people wanted to do some pretty bad stuff is the overall message here.

