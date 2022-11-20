Save losing reelection in 2020, Donald Trump has evaded responsibility his entire life. But there are more chances than ever for him to finally lose everything. The Justice Department is after him. So is Letitia James. Much of the Republican Party isn’t into his third presidential campaign. Only Twitter ruiner Elon Musk and outgoing MAGA lawmaker Madison Cawthorn are on his side. But before he’s even been indicted, one of his pals is calling for him to get the Tricky Dick treatment.

For the good of the nation, Ford pardoned Nixon.

For the good of the nation, Biden should pardon Trump. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) November 19, 2022

“For the good of the nation, Ford pardoned Nixon,” wrote occasional quisling conservative Geraldo Rivera on Twitter. “For the good of the nation, Biden should pardon Trump.”

For one thing, Gerald Ford pardoning Nixon has been criticized by many for unjustly sparing someone who broke the law, giving future U.S. presidents — not the least Trump — the impression that they’re above the law.

Rivera’s advice was not well-met by practically anyone. Those on the right, such as Elon favorite “Catturd,” dwelled on a technicality: that Trump hasn’t been convicted of any crimes (yet). Others simply told Biden not to pay attention.

Others pointed out the dangerous precent that pardoning Nixon set.

Ford pardoning Nixon created the precedent that the president was above the law. I know the history well—it was the wrong decision. https://t.co/5qce1UBQqE — Floss Obama🙌🏾 (@FlossObama) November 19, 2022

For the good of the nation, Nixon should've served time in prison like any other crook. So America could've avoided 30 years of lawless republican presidents that were trickle-down con artists, illegal arms dealers, mass-murdering war criminals, and global economy vandalizers. https://t.co/U41KgZyhDA — Ryan Adams 🎞️🏳️‍🌈🌻🇺🇦 (@filmystic) November 19, 2022

that is actually not why he did it that is simply why he said he did it Ford pardoned Nixon because they were members of the SAME PARTY and Ford had been his VP and a terrified Republican Party that didn’t want to lose reelection was scrambling to retain a hold on power https://t.co/1xtoRMrVOU — Claire Willett (@clairewillett) November 19, 2022

Ford’s pardon of Nixon was one of the worst things anyone has ever done to the nation, effectively placing power above the law and putting us on the path we are on today. https://t.co/Ouy3hVL15G — A.R. Moxon, Ṽerífíed Dück 🦆 (@JuliusGoat) November 19, 2022

Others reminded Rivera of Trump’s many wrongdoings.

If it turns out Trump has committed the highest crimes possible for a president, including treason, an insurrection and compromising US national security, I would imagine most Americans are not too excited about your idea. — Curious Guy (@RealMichelangel) November 19, 2022

Others just told him to STFU.

Easily the dumbest thing I have ever seen on Twitter.

I don't say that lightly.@GeraldoRivera there was a moment – a MOMENT – when you were a reporter, a journalist, when you pursued truth.

Where did that moment go?#Hack https://t.co/kXvGLcncbh — Billy Ray (@BillyRay5229) November 19, 2022

For the good of the nation, this guy should have stayed in Capone's vault… https://t.co/jEfBd9ZvDf — Alyssa Day 🐅 (@Alyssa_Day) November 19, 2022

For the good of my editor, I deleted a chapter For the good of society, you should delete your account https://t.co/P4bZjDfUCm — Shiv Ramdas Traing To Rite Buk (@nameshiv) November 19, 2022

It’s worth noting that Rivera made an unfair comparison. Richard Nixon at least oversaw the founding of the EPA, ended the Vietnam War, and opened up talks with China. He also owned up to his corruption — after being caught, that is. That’s something Trump would never do.

(Via Mediaite)