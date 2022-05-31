The bonds of brotherhood may seem like the kind that will last a lifetime when you’re funneling Milwaukee’s Best on a Friday night at your college frat house, but a difference in political opinions could be all it takes to break them in later decades—as one Tulsa man just learned the hard way.

According to The Oklahoman, Levi Roy Gable was arrested just last week for the part he played in storming the Capitol on January 6, 2021. The paper reports that Gable was charged with four misdemeanor counts of entering the Capitol and partaking in disruptive conduct. The FBI learned about the 36-year-old’s antics when they were contacted by one of his college fraternity brothers, who shared several of the Gable’s Facebook posts, in which he reportedly bragged about being “among the first people to make our way into the US Capitol Building.” He also shared 10 videos taken that day.

Gable’s old pal, who is referred to simply as Witness 1 in reports, first alerted the FBI to his fraternity brother’s antics on January 10, 2021. In the weeks and months that followed, he continued to supply the FBI with evidence-based on Gable’s own posts.

On January 13, 2021, a second person alerted the FBI to Gable’s antics after he shared another rioter’s post with the caption: “Everyone is in for a surprise. It’s happening. There is a plan in motion.”

Unfortunately, Gable deleted his Facebook page before the FBI was able to independently verify the posts. According to The Oklahoman:

“Gable admitted last year in an interview that he walked to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, after attending a rally, the FBI reported in a court affidavit. However, he denied going inside multiple times during the interview with FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force officers.”

Gable was released on the agreement that he will be forced to pay $10,000 if he misses any upcoming court appearance.

