Even if you don’t agree with Joe Biden’s decision to offer a modest amount of student loan forgiveness to millions of Americans who need it — some of them desperately — “disgusting” probably isn’t the first word that comes to mind when describing the president’s benevolent financial act. After all, the government has been bailing far less deserving people and entities out of debt for years. But “disgusting” is exactly the word Judge Jeanine Pirro used to describe it, which probably isn’t all that shocking.

As Mediaite reports, Pirro and her co-hosts on The Five discussed the matter on Wednesday, with Judge Jeanine leading the proceedings:

This is a giveaway to a group of people the president needs to get elected. The sad part is there’s no talk of responsibility, no talk about contract law, the fact that you went in and you said you wanted to borrow money, you signed on the dotted line, you agreed to pay. You live in an economy, Joe Biden, that you’re bragging about — that’s so terrific that there’s no problem. If you want a job, you can get a job. And yet they’re saying, ‘Look, if you’re in a household of up to $250,000, you know, we’ll give you $10,000 [or] $20,000 if you can’t pay back your student loans.’ What about the senior citizens? What about the veterans? What about the people who really need it?

Jeanine Pirro bashes student loan forgiveness, then reveals she “didn’t have to take out a loan” because her family paid for all of her tuition. Presumably her boxes of wine, too. pic.twitter.com/OhsE872yjI — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 24, 2022

Pirro — who might be shocked to learn that there are also programs in place to help those very people she claims “need it” — failed to mention that the average American carries approximately $32,731 in student loan debt. And while that may not sound like a lot in the grand scheme of things, it generally takes an individual between 10 and 30 years to fully pay off that debt. For students whose careers depend on post-graduate studies, that number becomes significantly higher. Medical students often graduate trailing $200,000 to $300,000 of debt behind them. But Pirro would never understand the demands that can put on an individual or their family because, as she went on to note: she didn’t have to take out any student loans!

“My heart bleeds for the people who actually went out and paid for their loans, who went without things, whose families said, ‘I’m sorry, we can’t afford to pay for your loans,’” Pirro continued, despite not having the foggiest idea of what she was even talking about. “Look, my family paid for my education. I’m sure they had better things to do with their money. I didn’t have to take out a loan because they paid for it. But they worked hard for their money.” (Hopefully they’re pleased with their return on investment.)

Ultimately, Pirro concluded, “This is a giveaway and it’s disgusting.”

(Via Mediaite)