The so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill in Florida has become the latest culture war battle. Disney employees have all but strongarmed their company into battling it. Ron Perlman hurled obscenities at Ron DeSantis, the governor who signed it into law. Republicans have fought back by spreading bizarre and troubling accusations of “grooming,” a longtime homophobic conspiracy theory. Trouble is, there’s not much evidence that the issues the bill seeks to combat are a real problem, as witness Peter Doocy’s latest tussle with Jen Psaki.

As is his wont, the Fox News reporter tried to get a gotcha question past Joe Biden’s maybe departing White House press secretary. And as usual, she was ready for him.

Fox’s Peter Doocy asks about “Don’t Say Gay” bill in Florida and questions what age gender/sexual identity discussion is appropriate. Psaki calls out “politicians in Florida propagating misinformed hateful policies that do absolutely nothing to address the real issues.” pic.twitter.com/RjaHj8F56p — The Recount (@therecount) April 4, 2022

Doocy referenced the bill, which seeks to prevent instruction about sexual and gender identity among the young, but which critics have accused of using vague language to marginalize already marginalized people. He asked a loaded Psaki question, saying, “Does the White House support that kind of classroom instruction before kindergarten?”

“Do you have examples of schools in Florida that are teaching kindergarteners about sex education?” Psaki quickly responded.

Doocy couldn’t, though he tried to pass it off as just “asking about the president’s opinion.”

“I think that’s a relevant question because I think this is a politically-charged harsh law,” Psaki told Doocy, “that is putting parents and LGBTQ+ kids in a very difficult, heartbreaking circumstance. And so, I actually think that’s a pretty relevant question.”

Doocy then asked, “At what age does the White House think that students should be taught about sexual orientation and gender identity?”