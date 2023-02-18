On Saturday, it was announced that Jimmy Carter — the 39th American president and, at 98, the nation’s oldest-ever commander-in-chief — would begin receiving home hospice care. “After a series of short hospital stays, former US President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention,” read a statement from The Carter Center. “He has the full support of his family and his medical team.”

It’s not yet known what prompted those hospital stays, but the former president faced — and defeated — a number of health scares over the last decade. He beat brain cancer in 2015, though he faced more trouble after. In 2017 he was hospitalized after facing dehydration. He later underwent surgery to remove pressure on his brain. Not long after, following decades teaching Sunday School at Maranatha Baptist Church in his hometown of Plains, Georgia, Carter had to withdraw from those duties.

Before going into politics, Carter was a peanut farmer and US Navy lieutenant. In 1962 he ran for a Georgia Senate seat and won, though only after it was uncovered that there had been actual voter fraud that falsely declared his opponent the winner. Less than a decade later he graduated to the state’s governor, and by 1974 he was running for president. In 1976 he beat Republican incumbent Gerald Ford.

Carter’s term was plagued with troubles, including inflation and recession, an energy crisis, the Iran hostage crisis and more. His term wasn’t without its peaks. Among his triumphs was brokering the Camp David Accords in 1978 with Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin. On a lighter note, his son once smoked weed with Willie Nelson the roof of the White House.

Ronald Reagan conquered Carter’s second presidential run, winning in a landslide victory. Carter’s presidency was looked down upon at the time and, for the most part, since. However, he’s enjoyed a rich post-presidential life. A devoted humanitarian, he founded The Carter Center with his wife, Rosalynn, which works to not only strengthen democracy at home and abroad, but also to reduce diseases in other countries. He’s also long volunteered with Habitat for Humanity, a Christian organization that, among other things, builds “simple, decent and affordable housing” for low-income people.

Once news broke that Carter was entering the final stretch of his long life, people honored his many accomplishments, among them still building houses for Habitat for Humanity into his mid-90s.

Former President Carter is so under-appreciated: -In the 1960’s he supported civil rights, which hurt his early political career in Georgia. -Jimmy and Rosalyn Carter are the longest married president and first lady ever. – Jimmy Carter won a Nobel Peace Prize -In 2006, he… https://t.co/BieBL46Py3 pic.twitter.com/vhiwG2U5Hh — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) February 18, 2023

Jimmy Carter is one of the most amazingly genuine people to ever serve this country. He represents what's great about the American spirit. Even in his mid 90s he built homes for those in need. President Carter, you will always be remember for the goodness of your heart. pic.twitter.com/iqmDX7IfHd — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) February 18, 2023

In 2019, President Jimmy Carter, the oldest living former president in US history, at age 95, built Habitat for Humanity homes in Nashville. President Carter represents the best of humanity. pic.twitter.com/oFZpcZC5Be — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) February 18, 2023

President Carter back to building for @Habitat_org a day after he fell, at 95 years old. The epitome of humility and service. Wishing him & his family strength. pic.twitter.com/v2jtDTtdRJ — Scott Galloway (@profgalloway) February 18, 2023

As a young lieutenant, Jimmy Carter saved a nuclear reactor in Canada by exposing himself to radiation in order to repair a damaged fuel rod. He peed radioactive urine for months after. Fair winds & following seas, President Carter. pic.twitter.com/eZi92zUwt8 — 𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕖_𝔻𝕚𝕧𝕚𝕟𝕖 (@SundaeDivine) February 18, 2023

While our modern American Christian politicians argue endlessly over whether or not people even deserve housing, here’s President Carter, at 95, helping to build a house. pic.twitter.com/BKEx8BomnC — Ross Johnson (@Rosserford) February 18, 2023

My whole family loves President Carter, and we are forever indebted to him for the Refugee Act of 1980, which enabled tens of thousands of Vietnamese refugees to rebuild their lives in America. 🙏 https://t.co/24rXoATSDr — Bee Nguyen 🐝 (@BeeForGeorgia) February 18, 2023

President Carter, the only modern President who didn't profit off his office. No Netflix deals or big speaking arrangements. He went back to his peanut farm to his family home and began giving back to his community. We need more Carters and less Trumps. — Alyssa (@alyssaAtHome) February 13, 2023

Regardless of your view about President Carter’s term in office as our 39th president he has lived his life as a fine human being. pic.twitter.com/vI0zO4vrCm — BlueDream 💙 (@58bugeye) February 18, 2023

Many sent their love.

President Carter is one of the most decent, honest, and kindhearted people to ever serve as President. I hope he is pain free and surrounded by the love of his family. https://t.co/bs8m3S4kbh — Noodles (@TheGnudz) February 18, 2023

My heart is breaking for President Carter, Mrs. Carter and family. Jimmy Carter is the epitome of service, dignity, empathy, and faith. In a time of fake Christians, we are losing a man who truly walked in the footprints of Jesus. God bless him. https://t.co/1PK2VjY2Hq — Sandra Harris (@SandraH26502320) February 18, 2023

We wish you the best President Carter, spend the time you need, drop a 💙 for the most beloved President. pic.twitter.com/y5NJtv1Jgs — Rich from Cali 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@TheRichFromCali) February 18, 2023

I just saw the news about President Carter opting for hospice care at home. Such a brilliant, kind, compassionate man. This world will truly be a worse place without him in it. — Tim Williams (@timwilliamsart) February 18, 2023

So much love to President Carter and his family https://t.co/SluY946Wym — Mallory McMorrow (@MalloryMcMorrow) February 18, 2023

And others shared incredible photos, such as this one of him rocking an Allman Brothers tee from 1976.

Jimmy Carter in his Allman Brothers T-shirt, 1976: pic.twitter.com/d4L4Oew6Ip — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) February 18, 2023

Our thoughts are with Jimmy Carter and his family.

