People Sent Love Jimmy Carter’s Way After Learning The Former President Was Entering Hospice Care

On Saturday, it was announced that Jimmy Carter — the 39th American president and, at 98, the nation’s oldest-ever commander-in-chief — would begin receiving home hospice care. “After a series of short hospital stays, former US President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention,” read a statement from The Carter Center. “He has the full support of his family and his medical team.”

It’s not yet known what prompted those hospital stays, but the former president faced — and defeated — a number of health scares over the last decade. He beat brain cancer in 2015, though he faced more trouble after. In 2017 he was hospitalized after facing dehydration. He later underwent surgery to remove pressure on his brain. Not long after, following decades teaching Sunday School at Maranatha Baptist Church in his hometown of Plains, Georgia, Carter had to withdraw from those duties.

Before going into politics, Carter was a peanut farmer and US Navy lieutenant. In 1962 he ran for a Georgia Senate seat and won, though only after it was uncovered that there had been actual voter fraud that falsely declared his opponent the winner. Less than a decade later he graduated to the state’s governor, and by 1974 he was running for president. In 1976 he beat Republican incumbent Gerald Ford.

Carter’s term was plagued with troubles, including inflation and recession, an energy crisis, the Iran hostage crisis and more. His term wasn’t without its peaks. Among his triumphs was brokering the Camp David Accords in 1978 with Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin. On a lighter note, his son once smoked weed with Willie Nelson the roof of the White House.

Ronald Reagan conquered Carter’s second presidential run, winning in a landslide victory. Carter’s presidency was looked down upon at the time and, for the most part, since. However, he’s enjoyed a rich post-presidential life. A devoted humanitarian, he founded The Carter Center with his wife, Rosalynn, which works to not only strengthen democracy at home and abroad, but also to reduce diseases in other countries. He’s also long volunteered with Habitat for Humanity, a Christian organization that, among other things, builds “simple, decent and affordable housing” for low-income people.

Once news broke that Carter was entering the final stretch of his long life, people honored his many accomplishments, among them still building houses for Habitat for Humanity into his mid-90s.

Many sent their love.

And others shared incredible photos, such as this one of him rocking an Allman Brothers tee from 1976.

Our thoughts are with Jimmy Carter and his family.

