On October 28th, Elon Musk tweeted, “Comedy is now legal on Twitter.” On November 6th, the notorious free speech champ, in one of his first moves after buying the cursed social media platform (outside of firing and then reportedly re-hiring a bunch of employees), banned comedian Kathy Griffin for impersonating him.

Griffin used her account Twitter name under Musk’s name and with his photo, tweeting, “After much spirited discussion with the females in my life, I’ve decided that voting blue for their choice is only right. They’re also sexy females, btw.” She added the hashtag “#VoteBlueToProtectWomen” and, in a follow-up tweet, a rocket emoji, alluding to Musk’s SpaceX program. Her account was suspended soon after.

Griffin changed her name and profile picture to Musk’s and encouraged followers to vote for Democratic candidates in this Tuesday’s midterm elections. pic.twitter.com/HzQTSbAvFI — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 7, 2022

“Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying ‘parody’ will be permanently suspended,” Musk explained, adding that Griffin specifically was suspended for “impersonating a comedian.” No wonder he’s a hit at parties.

But Griffin found a workaround from Musk’s ban: using her dead’s mom account.

Griffin posted a series of angry responses to her suspension from the account of her late mom, Maggie Griffin, who died aged 99 in March 2020. She responded to a flurry of posts about her suspension — including Musk’s joke that she’d been “suspended for impersonating a comedian.” “I mean… you stole that joke, you a–hole. People have been posting that joke for hours, you hack,” she wrote. “Look, please do a better job running this company. It used to mean something. This is KG btw.” Griffin repeatedly used the hashtag #FreeKathy — just for others to reply with #pleasefreeusfromKathy.

Musk’s reign as Twitter Lord is off to a great start!

