In the same episode where James Corden paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, The Late Late Show host also asked Kris Jenner about whether she had anything to do with Kim Kardashian’s sex tape. Television can be wonderful (and weird as f*ck) sometimes.

Corden hooked “momager” Jenner up to a lie director and asked her a series of questions, including whether her family has any overseas tax shelters (“No” — she was telling the truth) and if Kylie is her favorite child (“Yes” — she was telling the truth). Then came the big one: “Did you help Kim release her sex tape?” The crowd gasped, but with seemingly barely concealed annoyance, Jenner replied, “It’s OK. No.”

Was she telling the truth?



In his 2016 book, Kardashian Dynasty, author Ian Halperin spoke to a source in the “adult film industry” who told him that one of Kardashian’s friends “advised her that if she wanted to achieve fame, a sex tape would be the way to go… Kim had discussed the idea of producing a tape with her family beforehand.” Halperin also alleged that “it was Kris who engineered the deal behind the scenes and was responsible for the tape seeing the light of day.” The (famously unreliable) lie detector test would like a word.

You can watch The Late Late Show clip above.