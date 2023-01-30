Things aren’t so great with the Royal Family these days. There’s The Crown, which is about to get to the death of Princess Diana and whose makers don’t seem to care about ruffling some feathers. Then there’s Prince Harry, who, along with his wife, Meghan Markle, have all but left their royal duties. Harry even had a memoir published recently, which has made his relationship with his family still more strained. And yet one of them still wants to patch things up before a big to-do.

Sources tell Vanity Fair that King Charles III, father of Harry and his now possibly estranged brother William, wants his youngest son present at his forthcoming coronation. William is said to be against the idea, fearing Harry may use it as a publicity stunt and stage a dramatic walkout. Still, when Charles’ big day comes in May, he’s hoping that everyone’s patched things up.

That might take some doing. Spare, Prince Harry’s bombshell blockbuster, is filled with dirt as well as wild accusations and pointed barbs. He accuses William of physically attacking him, for one. He also calls Camilla, his stepmother, “dangerous” and a “villain.” Then there’s the Netflix doc series Harry & Meghan, to say nothing of all those dishy interviews they’ve been doing, both of which have lifted the lid on one of the planet’s most famous families. Sources say there’s no trust left between the brothers, who have attended some functions, but not together.

Still, their father is not giving up hope. “Charles is a forgiving person by nature, and he wants to move on,” one source says. “Whatever has been said and done, Harry is still his son and he loves him. He also cannot imagine being crowned, the most important moment of his life, without both his sons witnessing the moment.”

Charles’ coronation isn’t happening until May 6, so he’s got some time to get these two kids to hug it out.

