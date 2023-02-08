Kyrsten Sinema showed up to Tuesday’s State of the Union address wearing a bright yellow dress with huge puffy shoulder pads, and the jokes immediately started flying on Twitter as people compared her to everything from Big Bird to one of the Teletubbies. The whole outfit was a choice to say the least.

“Wow you never think it’ll happen, but it looks like she DID wear that bridesmaid dress again,” The Daily Show tweeted as the Sinema burns started piling in.

Wow you never think it'll happen, but it looks like she DID wear that bridesmaid dress again pic.twitter.com/ncwW5NDHEe — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 8, 2023

Samantha Bee even got in on the act by comparing the Arizona senator to a dilophosaurus:

Kyrsten Sinema’s sleeves are giving me pic.twitter.com/uOYe9IUmMa — Samantha Bee (@iamsambee) February 8, 2023

You can see more reactions to Kyrsten Sinema’s dress below:

Kyrsten Sinema seeking attention at the #StateOfTheUnion… pic.twitter.com/Qjc1rlThVg — Lee Midkiff (@LeeMidkiff1) February 8, 2023

Krysten Sinema got confused & thought it was the Grammys, huh? 😅😂😂🤡 pic.twitter.com/4UfTjwusll — Kool Karyn ☮️ 😎 Resister Since Day One 💙 (@koolkaryn) February 8, 2023

Did the airbags on Kyrsten Sinema's outfit deploy during the State of the Union? pic.twitter.com/TnIM4gjIVA — Gabe Sanchez  (@iamgabesanchez) February 8, 2023

Who Wore it Better — SOTU Big Bird or Kristen Sinema? pic.twitter.com/TDqdaBDKQa — Feisty & Fierce (@LMerritt1) February 8, 2023

Kyrsten Sinema out here lookin like a near sighted banana peel… #StateOfTheUnionAddress pic.twitter.com/bVAgAR9OaX — Cyrus McQueen (@CyrusMMcQueen) February 8, 2023

Kyrsten Sinema's cheerful yellow dress was a tribute to both Jeanine Pirro and a Scottish football mascot pic.twitter.com/LP7bClFkVA — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) February 8, 2023

AP File Photo: United States Senator Kyrsten Sinema prays someone will notice her. pic.twitter.com/n2I8jytU9I — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) February 8, 2023

Kyrsten Sinema's expressions would make more sense if you were able to see the cartoon animals that sing her songs and help her with chores. pic.twitter.com/S5pk4AjiKy — Sgt. Pigeon ☮ 🎶 (@PeaceMobMusic) February 8, 2023

marjorie taylor greene and kyrsten sinema look like comedic-relief villains in a 90s final fantasy game pic.twitter.com/EoC5f1BDqY — manny (@mannyfidel) February 8, 2023

Who wore it better: Kyrsten Sinema or Tweety Bird? pic.twitter.com/XXRdbv8dAs — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) February 8, 2023

On top of getting dragged for her possibly attention-seeking outfit, Sinema was also called out for the far more concerning act of sitting with Republicans during the State of the Union address and not applauding for Biden announcing a cap on insulin cost. Congressman Ruben Gallego, who’s mounting a challenge for Sinema’s senate seat, released a statement blasting her behavior. Via AZ Central: