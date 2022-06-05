Lauren Boebert
Getty Image
Viral

Lauren Boebert’s Tweet About Firing Ignorant Representatives Backfired About As Spectacularly As One Would Expect

by: Twitter

Mass shootings happen regularly in America now. The Gun Violence Archive — which defines a mass shooting as an incident in which at least four people are shot or killed, not including the shooter — counts at least 240 in 2022 so far. Indeed, there have been 32 since the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, which claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers. And there’s no end in sight: Congress is deadlocked, and Republicans have issued insufficient, even bizarre solutions, offered surreal defenses, or, in Lauren Boebert’s case, made nonsensical, borderline psychedelic comparisons.

Speaking of the Colorado lawmaker (who’s made no laws in her year-and-a-half in Congress), she was once again the subject of online mockery when she weighed in the gun control debate. Her beef? Some people advocating for stricter gun laws are engaging in a relatively minor syntax discrepancy — which she decided to do the day after three people died in a mass shooting in Philadelphia and on the day three more were killed during one in Chattanooga.

“If your Representative thinks AR stands for ‘Assault Rifle’, FIRE THEM!” Boebert tweeted.

It’s true, the AR in AR-15 assault rifles does not stand for “assault rifle.” It means “ArmaLite,” after company that designed the guns, which can rip bodies into unrecognizable shreds, in the ‘50s. Now you know!

As for Boebert, she’s demonstrated again and again that she’s not one for learning. So when she tweeted about ignorant representatives, it was only a matter of time for lots of people to turn the tables on her.

In the meantime, everyone stay safe.

×