Mass shootings happen regularly in America now. The Gun Violence Archive — which defines a mass shooting as an incident in which at least four people are shot or killed, not including the shooter — counts at least 240 in 2022 so far. Indeed, there have been 32 since the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, which claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers. And there’s no end in sight: Congress is deadlocked, and Republicans have issued insufficient, even bizarre solutions, offered surreal defenses, or, in Lauren Boebert’s case, made nonsensical, borderline psychedelic comparisons.

Speaking of the Colorado lawmaker (who’s made no laws in her year-and-a-half in Congress), she was once again the subject of online mockery when she weighed in the gun control debate. Her beef? Some people advocating for stricter gun laws are engaging in a relatively minor syntax discrepancy — which she decided to do the day after three people died in a mass shooting in Philadelphia and on the day three more were killed during one in Chattanooga.

If your Representative thinks AR stands for “Assault Rifle”, FIRE THEM! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) June 5, 2022

“If your Representative thinks AR stands for ‘Assault Rifle’, FIRE THEM!” Boebert tweeted.

It’s true, the AR in AR-15 assault rifles does not stand for “assault rifle.” It means “ArmaLite,” after company that designed the guns, which can rip bodies into unrecognizable shreds, in the ‘50s. Now you know!

As for Boebert, she’s demonstrated again and again that she’s not one for learning. So when she tweeted about ignorant representatives, it was only a matter of time for lots of people to turn the tables on her.

If your representative *see below* 👇FIRE HER! pic.twitter.com/6lBRdgmevZ — Jeannine-High Priestess of Pro Choice Warriors ☮️ (@ArtemisBSG) June 5, 2022

If your Representative cares more about people knowing the correct name of an ArmaLite Rifle than they do about children being slaughtered by one, FIRE THEM! https://t.co/FdRlfC23RA — lisa text BOLD to 644-33 hendricks (@MsLisaHendricks) June 5, 2022

If your rep has a lengthy rap sheet – FIRE HER! pic.twitter.com/m7ex5fY00C — Jeannine-High Priestess of Pro Choice Warriors ☮️ (@ArtemisBSG) June 5, 2022

If your representative failed the GED three times while married to a sex offender, FIRE HER! — Lilah41629 (@lilah41629) June 5, 2022

If your representative participates in a coup and defends shooting children FIRE HER ➡️ https://t.co/QvhjR3BzzO — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) June 5, 2022

If your Representative failed high school, fails the GED three times before being gifted a pass on the fourth, gives people explosive diarrhea with tainted pork sliders, does NOTHING for her constituents, and is simply a Screeching FuckDonkey utilized as distraction – FIRE HER!🖕 https://t.co/rS5QDrEASo — Schrödinger's Zen…(or Roger) (@RWNJ_) June 5, 2022

If your Representative is Lauren Boebert, fire her. pic.twitter.com/AKYN8ykzW9 — Drowned in Moonlight, Strangled By My Own Bra (@tungolcraeft) June 5, 2022

If your rep cares more about guns than the lives of living, breathing humans, FIRE HER! https://t.co/ALU18gPqiw — Kelly #IstandwithUkraine🇺🇦 (@Kelly2980) June 5, 2022

If your representative sits on their ass tweeting all day instead of working for the people, FIRE THEM. Fixed that for ya, Lauren! https://t.co/8G9rjKT4qt — Terry Daniel (@voiceoversbytd) June 5, 2022

In the meantime, everyone stay safe.