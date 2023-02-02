You don’t have to follow the news to know that gun violence is a problem in America — or that Republicans are constantly making dumb excuses to do nothing about it. As of January 31, 2023 — just one month into the new year — there have been more than 50 mass shootings in the United States, which have resulted in 87 deaths and more than 100 injuries. These mass executions have become such a common occurrence in the U.S. that, unless they happened locally, you’ll likely never hear about them.

Worldwide, America ranks No. 1 (by far) in the number of homicides by firearm than any other major country, with an estimated 4.12 deaths per 100,000 people. (Chile, which is right behind us, averages less than half that with 1.82 deaths per 100,000 people.) Yet somehow we have gun nut lawmakers like Lauren Boebert who have a national platform on which to voice their displeasure that only 46 percent of all the guns in the world belong to Americans.

As Mediaite reports, the Colorado congresswoman gave a floor speech on Wednesday in which she was downright annoyed that American civilians are responsible for owning just under half of ALL the guns in the world. She thinks we can and should be doing better.

“Alcohol, tobacco, and firearms,” Boebert said in her attempted takedown of the ATF. “In western Colorado, we call that a fun weekend. But D.C. bureaucrats have used this agency to infringe on the rights of the American people.”

Boebert’s issue is the ATF’s recent announcement that it will require any gun owner whose weapon has a pistol brace — a doohickey that allows the shooter a more accurate aim, and only one hand to do it with — to register that firearm. Boebert thinks that’s a violation of gun owners’ rights.

To further illustrate her ignorance and lack of concern about the number of Americans who are killed every day by guns, she noted that “The Second Amendment is absolute and it’s here to stay. A recent report states that Americans own 46 percent of the world’s guns. I think we need to get our numbers up, boys and girls.”

You can watch Boebert’s speech (if you really want to) here on Mediate.

(Via Mediaite)