For all the talk of “cancel culture” being a ruinous force, there doesn’t appear to be much proof that it exists. When this year’s Grammys were announced, some of the nominees included Dave Chappelle, scourge of the trans community, and Marilyn Manson, accused of sexual misconduct. Then there was Louis C.K. The comic and fallen TV god was one of the first men accused of misconduct when the #MeToo movement started in 2017. He even admitted to his crimes.

C.K. wound up winning that Grammy. Now, just over a week later, Julia Wolov, one of the five women who accused him of misconduct almost five years ago, has spoken out against his new trophy. The comedian, actress, and screenwriter spoke to Variety about his latest career turn, and she did not hold back.

“Nobody cares. That’s the message this sends,” Wolov told Variety. “It really does. That’s the truth.”

In the years since going public with her accusations, Wolov has come to regret that move, claiming she’s been labeled a “troublemaker” in the comedy scene.

“You sort of take that on, knowing that you might be able to help somebody else. That’s part of what makes you come forward, but it’s not fun. We took one for the team,” Wolov said. “Even talking to you right now, I know this will not work in my favor, but so many people are asking and it’s hard when he’s in the constant news cycle.”

Though the Recording Academy, which runs the Grammys, made changes to create a more diverse voting academy, its 12,000 members still voted to nominate C.K. then handed him a trophy, which he wasn’t there to accept.

“It’s such bulls*it. What is wrong with people?” Wolov told Variety. “Wouldn’t it be nice if people would not be rewarded for bad behavior? But what are you supposed to do? These people voted for him. I guess that’s what happens when comedy and music comes together.”

Wolov also poked further holes in the whole “cancel culture” mythos. “I know that he faced financial repercussions by losing his TV deals, but big deal. For him, I feel like he thinks that’s his god-given right to have these things, where most normal people would see it as a privilege to have that type of platform,” Wolov said. “I don’t believe in cancel culture, but obviously, Louis is not canceled. He seems fine to me. He’s touring. He’s selling out. He’s winning Grammys.”

