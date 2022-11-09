As the “red wave” failed to materialize on Tuesday night, MAGA world reportedly started to melt down, according to MSNBC’s Ben Collins who’s been diligently tracking the online movements of QAnon along with the likes of Steve Bannon. While monitoring message boards as the election results began to show Democrats holding ground, and in some cases flipping states, Collins told Rachel Maddow that the mood was “catatonic.”

“I don’t think they had a plan for this, to be honest with you Rachel,” Collins said via Raw Story. “I’ve been watching all of the most wonderful parts there this evening, InfoWars, and the Steve Bannon-style shows that he is populating this evening. They did not have a plan, and that is kind of interfering with their backup plan.”

However, Colllins warned that the MAGA boards are calling every Democrat win a lie, and “shenanigans” are no doubt coming:

“They want to make all of the, you know, what they call shenanigans, stuff happening down there with their viral lies about the voter tabulations this morning. They want to make that into a huge deal. And it might not even matter at the end of the day, depending on where the Democrats end up winning in Pennsylvania, in a battle, in Georgia, they are — I can’t really stress this, it’s a very weird vibe on these sites. They seem a little bit despondent.”

Meanwhile, on Fox News, Marc Thiessen unloaded on the Republican Party for failing to deliver the anticipated “red wave.” He called the night an “absolute disaster” and urged the party to “turn back” and “do a really deep, introspective look in the mirror right now.” It was a thinly veiled shot at Donald Trump who appears to have been a detriment at the polls once again.

Fox News' Marc Thiessen: The midterm results are “a searing indictment of the Republican Party … The Republican Party needs to do a really deep introspection look in the mirror right now because this is an absolute disaster." pic.twitter.com/m4aOfLTjLG — The Recount (@therecount) November 9, 2022

Via The Daily Beast: