Will Mark Zuckerberg ever complete his metaverse? Will anyone want to use it? The answers to those questions remain to be seen. But so far his vision of a future where everyone hangs in a virtual realm, sometimes as animal avatars, doesn’t seem to be gripping the public. Jokes have flown ever since he changed his company’s name from Facebook to Meta. The backlash has been such that people even agreed with something Bill Maher said. Now the latest image from this magical realm isn’t exactly inspiring confidence.

On Tuesday, Zuckerberg dropped a Facebook post announcing that Horizon Worlds — the free virtual reality game that launched in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. last year — was expanding to France and Spain. To celebrate, he shared a friendly image of his avatar inside the game, standing in front of cartoon version of the Eiffel Tower and a Spanish Basilica.

Zuckerberg avatar was…something. Childlike and soulless, it in no way betrayed the billions that have gone into its creator’s massive pet project that no one seems to be excited to see. Once it made it to the other big social media service, Twitter, the reviews were not good, with more than one person comparing to the Miis in Wii, Nintendo’s game system from 2006, when Facebook was only two years old.

So as far as I can tell, the Metaverse is just Animal Crossing but you’re being hunted by Mark Zuckerberg. pic.twitter.com/ANrS2bynmS — Andrew Nadeau (@TheAndrewNadeau) August 16, 2022

Mark Zuckerberg launches Horizon Worlds in France and Spain with an eye-gougingly ugly VR selfie. Meta's metaverse ploy is surely dying in the dark. pic.twitter.com/j0l6yTYye4 — Ordinary Things (@ordinarytings) August 16, 2022

if mark zuckerberg was smart he would pay a billion dollars to have "real life cgi" surgery and make himself look exactly like this irl so no one could say the metaverse has bad graphics. but he's a moron pic.twitter.com/SMrBlPvhqR — Jeremy Kaplowitz (@jeremysmiles) August 16, 2022

I mean this as earnestly as I can: what IS this https://t.co/rIMWcRUnKK — libby watson (@libbycwatson) August 16, 2022

how does this shit look worse than miis did on the wii 15 years ago now https://t.co/m8V1SM4wUR — transgender marx (@JUNlPER) August 16, 2022

3-D version of that game where you have to save that dipshit butler over and over again https://t.co/mv1bj87oEi — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) August 16, 2022

5000 newspapers died for this https://t.co/wflBdhErYC — Emerson T. Brooking (@etbrooking) August 16, 2022

normal adult male with healthy tastes https://t.co/XAiuSgdSgz — kilgore trout, death to putiner (@KT_So_It_Goes) August 16, 2022

Others argued that it was actually an accurate likeness, if not in a flattering way.

Say what you want about the graphics of the Metaverse but they really did seem to nail Zuckerberg’s perfectly featureless face — jjjoe (@joeamendola) August 16, 2022

To be fair this is the most animated Mark Zuckerberg has ever looked pic.twitter.com/YruCjPsx0P — gianmarco (@GianmarcoSoresi) August 16, 2022

And it came so soon after people noticed a baby Jesus sculpture at LACMA looks like Zuckerberg.