If Michael Moore ever decides to abandon filmmaking, he could make a pretty good living as a psychic. Back in 2016, when few people thought that Donald Trump had a snowball’s chance in hell of being elected president, the Oscar-winning documentarian tried to warn America to not underestimate the former reality show host. And when it came to the 2022 midterms, Moore has been optimistically predicting that we would see a “blue tsunami.”
While we’re still awaiting the full results of yesterday’s elections, a “tsunami” doesn’t appear possible on the horizon. But the Democrats did well enough — and could do better still — to stop the red wave that so many others were predicting. Which is good enough for Moore.
Yesterday we created a Blue Wall that stopped a red wave. Few were willing to predict that. Millions of you made it happen, and our Democracy lives to see another day. Thank you. My thoughts… https://t.co/WPvXLsrAnZ
— Michael Moore (@MMFlint) November 9, 2022
In his most recent daily post, Mike’s Midterm Tsunami Truth #41, the Bowling for Columbine director shared headlines from major outlets like The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, which dismissed the much-talked-about “red wave.”
“I’ve checked my inbox and so many of you have written to me through the night,” wrote Moore. “So many of you who worked hard over these last months to prevent the bloodbath. A fascist takeover by a full slate of election deniers and voting suppressors.”
“And now we know there will be no bloodbath,” he continued. “Not today. And it’s because we and millions of others erected a force field around the haters and bigots to stop them in their tracks. And that is what has happened. Sometimes you have to lose a battle or two in order to win the war.”
While Moore acknowledged that the “blue tsunami” he had hoped for did not materialize, he noted that the second best choice had indeed occurred: “To make sure there would be no red wave.” While the ultimate fate of the midterms will could remain unknown for days, if not weeks (should Georgia’s senate race lead to a runoff election, which is looking very likely, even according to state officials), for right now, Moore is happy:
As Election Day 2022 came to an end, the Republicans last night were in a state of shock as they found themselves, at least for now, in control of neither the House nor the Senate! They were unable to throw a single Democrat out of the United States Senate. In fact just the opposite happened — the Democrats were able to flip control of their Pennsylvania Senate seat from a Republican to a Democrat. In stunned disbelief, the Democrats instantly went from a 50-50 Senate to a 51-49 Senate in their favor. Georgia and Nevada are still too close to call, but the Democrat in Georgia holds a small lead, and the Democrat in Nevada has played see-saw all night with the Republican. To be clear, they’ll be counting these votes for days, if not weeks, and so it’s anybody’s guess what could happen.
In the meantime, Moore encouraged his readers and followers to enjoy this moment — and to pat themselves on the back for the courageous step they took to stand up for America. As he concluded:
We were lied to for months by the pundits and pollsters and the media. Voters had not “moved on” from the Supreme Court’s decision to debase and humiliate women by taking federal control over their reproductive organs. Crime was not at the forefront of the voters “simple” minds. Neither was the price of milk. It was their Democracy that they came to fight for yesterday. And because of that drive, we live to fight, and hope, for another day…
You can read his full message here.