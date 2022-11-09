If Michael Moore ever decides to abandon filmmaking, he could make a pretty good living as a psychic. Back in 2016, when few people thought that Donald Trump had a snowball’s chance in hell of being elected president, the Oscar-winning documentarian tried to warn America to not underestimate the former reality show host. And when it came to the 2022 midterms, Moore has been optimistically predicting that we would see a “blue tsunami.”

While we’re still awaiting the full results of yesterday’s elections, a “tsunami” doesn’t appear possible on the horizon. But the Democrats did well enough — and could do better still — to stop the red wave that so many others were predicting. Which is good enough for Moore.

Yesterday we created a Blue Wall that stopped a red wave. Few were willing to predict that. Millions of you made it happen, and our Democracy lives to see another day. Thank you. My thoughts… https://t.co/WPvXLsrAnZ — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) November 9, 2022

In his most recent daily post, Mike’s Midterm Tsunami Truth #41, the Bowling for Columbine director shared headlines from major outlets like The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, which dismissed the much-talked-about “red wave.”

“I’ve checked my inbox and so many of you have written to me through the night,” wrote Moore. “So many of you who worked hard over these last months to prevent the bloodbath. A fascist takeover by a full slate of election deniers and voting suppressors.”

“And now we know there will be no bloodbath,” he continued. “Not today. And it’s because we and millions of others erected a force field around the haters and bigots to stop them in their tracks. And that is what has happened. Sometimes you have to lose a battle or two in order to win the war.”

While Moore acknowledged that the “blue tsunami” he had hoped for did not materialize, he noted that the second best choice had indeed occurred: “To make sure there would be no red wave.” While the ultimate fate of the midterms will could remain unknown for days, if not weeks (should Georgia’s senate race lead to a runoff election, which is looking very likely, even according to state officials), for right now, Moore is happy: