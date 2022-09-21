In a sea of wannabe governors, Tudor Dixon is doing a pretty good job of proving that she’d easily fit in with the Ron DeSantises and Ted Cruzes of the world. As Mediaite reports, the gubernatorial candidate from Michigan held a press conference on Tuesday, where she basically made it sound as if educators were bringing kids to peep shows by exposing them to certain books. If elected, Dixon promised that:

We will ban school personnel from talking to young kids about sex and gender behind their parents’ backs. Leadership is being unafraid to say that if an adult is caught showing pornographic materials to young children and talking to them about sex in school without their parent’s consent, that adult will be prosecuted just as they would currently if they did that at a bus stop… Our kids are not lab rats for the progressive left. Our schools are not laboratories for social experiments. It is time to put an end to radical sex and gender activism in our schools. And we will, when I am Governor.

When a reporter dared to push Dixon further on her definition of pornography, and asked her to “define what pornographic means for you in terms of books in K-12 schools?,” the gubernatorial candidate tried to get cutesy — and pedantic.

I did not expect to have a gubernatorial nominee define "pornography" at a press conference but nothing about this election cycle has made sense. pic.twitter.com/H3c8q8TuVB — Eric Lloyd (@EricLloyd) September 20, 2022

“You need me to define ‘pornographic’?,” Dixon asked with an obnoxious smirk. “I mean, I can, if you want me to. Alright, so there’s two naked people and they are acting out a sexual act — and multiple different sexual acts… Do you want me to send you some examples so you can see them?”

When the reporter indicated that yes, she would be interested in getting some literary examples of what Dixon deems inappropriate — despite the fact that her definition of “pornography” seems to be what some might just consider “sex” — the candidate replied that “that would be fine.”

We look forward to the follow-up.

(Via Mediaite)