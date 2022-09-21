Tiktok User
The FDA Seriously Had To Warn People Not To Cook ‘NyQuil Chicken’ After A Disgusting TikTok Video Went Viral

Because the internet is dumb and full of terrors, the Food and Drug Administration was forced to issue a warning this week after a TikTok video went viral for its “NyQuil Chicken” recipe. You’d think this would go without saying, but cooking with cold medicine is obviously dangerous. Not to mention, NyQuil is easily the grossest tasting cough syrup on the market. Now, Dimetapp, that’s where the flavor is, but we’re getting away from the point here: Do not pour cough syrup onto raw chicken (or any food) and then cook it in an open skillet unless you want a lung full of liver damage.

Via FDA.gov:

The challenge sounds silly and unappetizing — and it is. But it could also be very unsafe. Boiling a medication can make it much more concentrated and change its properties in other ways. Even if you don’t eat the chicken, inhaling the medication’s vapors while cooking could cause high levels of the drugs to enter your body. It could also hurt your lungs. Put simply: Someone could take a dangerously high amount of the cough and cold medicine without even realizing it.

After the FDA was forced to warn people not to cook chicken soaked in NyQuil, naturally, the jokes started pouring in on social media. A lot of them (rightly) wondered about how far humanity has fallen. There were also plenty of gas about the seasoning power of Robitussin. Twitter is going to Twitter.

You can see some of the reactions below:

(Via Food and Drug Administration)

