Because the internet is dumb and full of terrors, the Food and Drug Administration was forced to issue a warning this week after a TikTok video went viral for its “NyQuil Chicken” recipe. You’d think this would go without saying, but cooking with cold medicine is obviously dangerous. Not to mention, NyQuil is easily the grossest tasting cough syrup on the market. Now, Dimetapp, that’s where the flavor is, but we’re getting away from the point here: Do not pour cough syrup onto raw chicken (or any food) and then cook it in an open skillet unless you want a lung full of liver damage.

FDA issued warning of TikTok challenge that encourages people to cook chicken in NyQuil pic.twitter.com/ahTtA8ETsm — DomisLive NEWS (@domislivenews) September 20, 2022

Via FDA.gov:

The challenge sounds silly and unappetizing — and it is. But it could also be very unsafe. Boiling a medication can make it much more concentrated and change its properties in other ways. Even if you don’t eat the chicken, inhaling the medication’s vapors while cooking could cause high levels of the drugs to enter your body. It could also hurt your lungs. Put simply: Someone could take a dangerously high amount of the cough and cold medicine without even realizing it.

After the FDA was forced to warn people not to cook chicken soaked in NyQuil, naturally, the jokes started pouring in on social media. A lot of them (rightly) wondered about how far humanity has fallen. There were also plenty of gas about the seasoning power of Robitussin. Twitter is going to Twitter.

You can see some of the reactions below:

Why'd they call it nyquil chicken and not robitusserie — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) September 20, 2022

The woke left is trying to cancel Nyquil Chicken because they hate traditional American values. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) September 20, 2022

Hey, kids, just FYI, TikTok is trying to kill you stone deadhttps://t.co/7hX8PnDnl3 — John Scalzi (@scalzi) September 19, 2022

They can take Nyquil Chicken but they'll rue the day they try to cancel my Benadryl Baba Ghanoush. https://t.co/s0eAy7vS89 — Mark Pitcavage (@egavactip) September 21, 2022

Slop em up? pic.twitter.com/NbmgvmlQ1B — I Think You Should Leave memes & content💦🥩 (@ITYSL_memes) September 20, 2022

Cooking chicken in NyQuil? Gross. What you want is to marinate in Benadryl and then poach in tequila with capers and lemon juice and butter. — ResponsibleDispatchHat (@Popehat) September 21, 2022

My neighbors were enjoying a BBQ NyQuil chicken earlier, they’re sleeping on the picnic table now. — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) September 20, 2022

I see Randy Quaid is trending, which should be a good reminder to you kids out there: Don't cook your chicken in NyQuil. Ok?? — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) September 20, 2022

Stop warning people not to cook chicken in NyQuil, and just let natural selection do its thing. https://t.co/MwOGmyZXur — Dave-iant King (@TheBlkHumorist) September 20, 2022

(Via Food and Drug Administration)