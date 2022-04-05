Paula Patton did something that might actually unite the internet, in a strange enough way, because everyone is confused as heck about what’s going on with her fried chicken recipe that she’s crediting to her mom. And this recipe is reminding people of a certain scene from the most recent Atlanta season premiere (in which a pair of foster moms completely butcher said recipe).

First, the necessaries: Here’s Patton’s video (she Instagrammed this thing on March 4, well before April Fool’s Day and the relevant Atlanta episode):

A month later, and this reaction video has gone viral because, well, it’s so funny. It’s particularly bizarre to note how Paula is either seasoning or non-seasoning (really seems like the latter), and how she actually takes a bite at the end.

Paula Patton just ruined my day. pic.twitter.com/TNXvB5VPIj — I Drink Wine 🇯🇲🏳️‍🌈🇨🇦 (@_zing_bae) April 4, 2022

The same goes for the “fowl stuff” quote from the WuTangKids Twitter account.

I was wondering why Paula Patton was trending….this is some fowl stuff here https://t.co/DMqNyy1hXJ — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) April 5, 2022

In short, everyone is confused as heck here. Why is Paula seasoning chicken after putting it into the grease?