Paula Patton did something that might actually unite the internet, in a strange enough way, because everyone is confused as heck about what’s going on with her fried chicken recipe that she’s crediting to her mom. And this recipe is reminding people of a certain scene from the most recent Atlanta season premiere (in which a pair of foster moms completely butcher said recipe).
First, the necessaries: Here’s Patton’s video (she Instagrammed this thing on March 4, well before April Fool’s Day and the relevant Atlanta episode):
A month later, and this reaction video has gone viral because, well, it’s so funny. It’s particularly bizarre to note how Paula is either seasoning or non-seasoning (really seems like the latter), and how she actually takes a bite at the end.
Paula Patton just ruined my day. pic.twitter.com/TNXvB5VPIj
— I Drink Wine 🇯🇲🏳️🌈🇨🇦 (@_zing_bae) April 4, 2022
The same goes for the “fowl stuff” quote from the WuTangKids Twitter account.
I was wondering why Paula Patton was trending….this is some fowl stuff here https://t.co/DMqNyy1hXJ
— Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) April 5, 2022
In short, everyone is confused as heck here. Why is Paula seasoning chicken after putting it into the grease?
The seasonings tryna hold on to the chicken Paula Patton frying pic.twitter.com/tpnAYyXEqk
— ᴅᴏɴ’ᴛ ʙᴇ sᴛᴜᴘɪᴅ (@BarkyBoogz) April 4, 2022
Don’t even get people started on how she’s rinsing off the chicken with water and calling it clean before leaving it all pink inside and calling it cooked. Yikes. And this is offending everyone who loves fried chicken while probably even confusing vegans.
Every ethnicity around the world watching Paula Patton fry chicken. pic.twitter.com/Pp6vJyw1YO
— Nikki B (@Patience219) April 4, 2022
Black Twitter watching Paula Patton fry chicken pic.twitter.com/Pm2LbBRCYb
— Stimmy Neutron (@defsouf) April 5, 2022
Girls, girls…Paula Patton made the fried chicken. pic.twitter.com/2w9FiHCBxY
— St. Olaf Stories (@StOlafStories) April 5, 2022
The Se7en and Will Smith jokes hit particularly hard.
Watching Paula Patton try to cook fried chicken: pic.twitter.com/NyrQOmHC1w
— ℂ𝕙𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥-𝔹𝕖𝕒𝕣𝕖𝕣 (@93toEternity) April 5, 2022
Just watched a video of Paula Patton frying chicken pic.twitter.com/YcS8kEz4XR
— Shaquille Sunflower (@shaq_sunflower7) April 3, 2022
And everyone piled on, roasting and frying this horrible chicken, which some have dubbed a culinary “abomination.”
When Paula Patton offers a wing. pic.twitter.com/xsq9MBbWdW
— Gimmie my money Old Lady Punk!!! (@classy_cutie03) April 4, 2022
ive seen Paula Patton’s mom and i still dont believe that was her fried abomination chicken recipe 😕 thats drugs
— M. Matthews, PhD (@PhDeez) April 5, 2022
If there was a time to show this video, April 1st would have been that time Paula Pattonpic.twitter.com/CgxQvPWSOG
— Andrew Roby (@MrAndrewRoby) April 5, 2022
* Mother’s Day Dinner*
Paula Patton: “Alright everybody dig in! I brought out my mother’s special fried chicken recipe, so I know it’s gonna hit just right.”
Everybody: pic.twitter.com/HVYNVw79E6
— Shanda Salters (@ShandaSalters) April 5, 2022
Paula Patton: "I hope your hungry Robin…I made my mothers famous fried chicken."
Robin Thicke: pic.twitter.com/RaVpbNJme5
— Charles Edward Cheese (@Bruceleeroi7) April 5, 2022
The chicken in Paula Patton pan did not deserve pic.twitter.com/Fxjs8VVcG3
— Jone (@heeljone) April 4, 2022
This is worth your time for a good laugh. Paula Patton should be ashamed at this abomination—> https://t.co/Hyncug6FjQ
— Dexter King® (@DexterKing) April 5, 2022
Robin Thicke eating Paula Patton’s fried chicken pic.twitter.com/SZoTctCmvA
— Mutebi Alex Kato 🐐 (@mutebilx_qato) April 5, 2022
People used to tell me I look like Paula Patton And I want to say for the record I do not make fried chicken like her pic.twitter.com/36JYW6XXqD
— cool kellz ❤️ i can fight a wolf (@Knnsmiley) April 4, 2022
Paula Patton cooking chicken like that and still had a whole man beg for her back on an international stage pic.twitter.com/qxERp6FBbK
— sugar cane enthusiast🦩 (@KeepYourEnergyx) April 4, 2022
The Atlanta jokes rolled in as well, for solid reason.
Paula Patton mom had her eating "fried chicken" like they did on Atlanta season 3 episode.😂 pic.twitter.com/AArTQdiOif
— Phillip Blalock (@PMB_M24) April 4, 2022
Paula Patton making fried chicken like them ladies on Atlanta
— afrodite 🤎✨ (@MoDyles) April 5, 2022
😭 Paula Patton making chicken like those moms from Atlanta! pic.twitter.com/XAp1mj1fIf https://t.co/yGoTART1QB
— 𝓲𝓼𝓷𝓽𝓭𝓪𝓿𝓮𝓸𝓷𝓮 💜🌟🌸✌️ (@IsntDaveOne) April 5, 2022
That Paula Patton vid just makes S3E1 Of Atlanta 100x more hilarious to me
— G. (@SoFarSoGoode) April 4, 2022
Man that chicken Paula Patton fried looked like the chicken from that “Atlanta” episode. and girl did you season it while it was frying? Lmao! pic.twitter.com/Id0BNgrHHx
— Charm Neal (@HumanitarianBae) April 5, 2022
Paula Patton giving Atlanta S3 E1 vibes 🥴☹️
— MissBoss 🖤 (@lyssacourtney) April 5, 2022
Paula Patton had that chicken from the first episode of Atlanta
— President: Russell Wilson Fan Club (@VayaConDiosBruh) April 4, 2022
Maybe Paula should stick to casseroles?
Due to the chicken wing shortage I’m suggesting that Paula Patton not be allowed to purchase any as she clearly doesn’t know how to prepare it. There’s plenty of green beans, let her make casseroles pic.twitter.com/6TIR2geaFO
— Cali Cut-a-Nig Coca ✂ (@caliioop) April 3, 2022