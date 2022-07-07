If Anson Williams looks familiar to you, it’s probably because he spent 10 years playing Warren “Potsie” Weber, BFF to Ron Howard’s Richie Cunningham, on Happy Days. While he has continued to pop up in movies and TV shows since the beloved sitcom ended its decade-long run in 1984, and has regularly reprised his breakout role, Williams has spent the better part of the past 30-something years directing episodes of such popular television series as L.A. Law, Xena: Warrior Princess, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Melrose Place, and The Secret Life of an American Teenager. But now he’s looking to forge a political path.

As People reports, Williams has announced his candidacy for mayor of Ojai, California, the coastal town he calls home, which is located about 30 miles east of Santa Barbara. Anson was in attendance at a city council meeting on June 28, during which he stated that Ojai was in need of “leadership that inspires a collaborative team.” The former actor is apparently not seeing that in Betsy Stix, Ojai’s current mayor, who Williams will be squaring off against.

While Williams has until July 18th to file all the formal paperwork to declare his candidacy, his representative assured People that it will be completed soon. Even now though, Williams has got one voter squarely in his corner: fellow Happy Days alum Henry Winkler, a.k.a. The Fonz, who is ready to tell Stix to “sit on it.”

You have my vote https://t.co/mU27HPLa2I — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) July 6, 2022

(Via People)