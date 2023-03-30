Ron DeSantis has fashioned himself as a younger version of Donald Trump, one who actually has self-control, who’s laser-focused in his determination to defeat the “woke” left. But maybe he’s just a cosplaying doofus in way over his head. For one thing, Trump has been clobbering him at the polls. Now his attempt to one-up Disney has blown up spectacularly in his face.

As per Click Orlando, a board of DeSantis-picked cronies who were set to take over the land on and around Disney World in Orlando, Florida were in for a rude awakening when they convened on Wednesday morning. They were set to replace the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which served as the governing jurisdiction of the land, which has long had its own government independent of the state.

Instead they found out that back in February, the Reedy Creek board and Disney had reached a special agreement that handed direct control of the district’s development rights and privileges over to the powerful corporation. That means DeSantis’ board has almost no power to do anything, which they only discovered during their first meeting.

Upon learning this, board member Ron Peri, one of five on the team, was shocked and appalled. “I cannot tell you the level of my disappointment in Disney. I thought so much better of them. This essentially makes Disney the government,” he lamented. “This board loses, for practical purposes, the majority of its ability to do anything beyond maintain the roads and maintain basic infrastructure.”

As per Above the Law, DeSantis offered a meek response, claiming the agreement “may have significant legal infirmities that would render the contracts void as a matter of law.”

The office of @GovRonDeSantis just issued this statement in response to Disney’s last-minute agreement with the former Reedy Creek board. 6/ pic.twitter.com/0ADQrnXXCx — Mike DeForest (@DeForestNews6) March 29, 2023

Problem is, he and his lawyers may have trouble proving that. For one thing, the board and Disney did this all out in the open, as per Florida law. DeSantis simply didn’t do anything to stop it. Maybe he was too busy spouting huffing and puffing on Fox News to notice.

An unnamed Walt Disney World spokesperson responded by email with this statement. 4/ pic.twitter.com/AAY9bdmMz3 — Mike DeForest (@DeForestNews6) March 29, 2023

For another, Reedy Creek and Disney ensured that their deal will last a good, long time. The agreement contains a clause declaring that the declaration will last until “twenty one (21) years after the death of the last survivor of the descendants of King Charles III.” That is quite a long time.

The clause about King Charles III is absolutely real. The agreement — from the 2/8/23 Reedy Creek board meeting — can be found on https://t.co/6ZQMDUaVME. It appears to have been posted days after @GovRonDeSantis signed the law he says was “ending the Corporate Kingdom”. 5/ pic.twitter.com/CT9hYyIr28 — Mike DeForest (@DeForestNews6) March 29, 2023

In other words, Bob Iger beat Ron DeSantis at his own game. Maybe a mid-40s upstart politician who models his hand gestures after a guy who now considers him his number one enemy is no match for a guy who runs one of the largest corporations on the planet.