Inadvertent Borat 2 star Rudy Giuliani really didn’t cooperate with his rise to Hollywood faux-stardom, but it seems that he’s giving it another shot. Rudy, who’s been shunned by the legal community and much of the world after propagating the Big Lie, reportedly took a gig on The Masked Singer. His appearance was so upsetting to judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke that they stormed offstage, according to Deadline, which revealed that a Season 7 taping (for an episode to be aired in March) of the weirdly popular show was even more incendiary than Sarah Palin dressed as a bear and rapping, “Baby Got Back.”

Although Deadline stopped short of revealing how Rudy was costumed-up — “We aren’t revealing which costume Rudy wore or what his swan song was — his exit episode won’t air until next month — so you can still revel in his reveal” — The Daily Beast claims that Rudy was actually “belting under the guise of a long-lashed ice cream cone.” Is it true? One can only hope, but all of this is too much to handle for the morning TV news hosts.

“I can’t believe I’m about to tell you this story, it’s so insane,” declared MSNBC’s Willie Geist while passing on the news.

Over on CNN, hosts Brianna Keilar and John Berman reacted with amusement and derision while Berman noted that, after all of Rudy’s political escapades and falling from his “America’s Mayor” title, he “turned up on a game show.” This is a FOX show, so of course, there’s an extra layer of schadenfreude here.

As noted on CNN and by Deadline, the season’s theme is “The Good, The Bad and The Cuddly,” and it’s not too difficult to guess where Rudy gets categorized. And now, we all await the official The Masked Singer reveal in March.