For a former prosecutor, Rudy Giuliani doesn’t seem to have much respect for the justice system—which partly explains why his license to practice law has been suspended in both New York and Washington, DC. Yet his unwillingness to comply with a subpoena to testify as a witness against former boss Donald Trump, or to even show up for a hearing in New York during which he was being given a chance to fight the subpoena, may ultimately lead to Rudy’s undoing.

As CNN reports, Giuliani was originally subpoenaed to appear before a Fulton County, Georgia grand jury earlier this month in order to provide evidence in their ongoing investigation into Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. When Rudy made it clear that he had no intention of showing up, the grand jury set up a hearing in New York City (for his convenience) in order to allow him to argue against the subpoena. Despite having no real job, Giuliani was a no-show at the hearing, and as such has been ordered to appear as a witness on August 9.

As CNN wrote:

Giuliani is one of a handful of witnesses who were subpoenaed related to their appearance before Georgia state lawmakers in December 2020. During his early December appearance, Giuliani provided testimony, witnesses and so-called evidence that demonstrated voter fraud, according to court filings. Even after those allegations were investigated and disproven, Giuliani “made additional statements, both to the public and in subsequent legislative hearings, claiming widespread voter fraud in Georgia during the November 2020 election,” by re-upping the same previously debunked evidence, according to court filings.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the subpoena states that there is evidence Giuliani was “part of a multi-state, coordinated plan by the Trump Campaign to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere.”

If Rudy decides to play truant again in August, the judge can issue a “material witness warrant” that would allow authorities to arrest the former New York City mayor and detain him until he is able to appear before the grand jury.

No word yet on whether Rudy looks good in orange.

(Via CNN)