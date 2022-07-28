On Wednesday, Joe Biden was officially declared COVID-free and allowed to exit the isolation he has been in since first testing positive for the virus last week. While the president has noted from the very beginning of his illness that his symptoms were mild due to being double-vaxxed and double-boosted, that wasn’t good enough for Sean Hannity.

On Wednesday night, rather than just report that the president is now COVID-free and move on, the Fox News host and longtime pal of Donald Trump wanted to make it clear to his viewers that the reason Trump ended up hospitalized during his bout with COVID and Biden did not had everything to do with the strength of the virus and nothing to with the vigor of the infected man.

Hannity brags that Trump was infected by a much stronger strain of Covid pic.twitter.com/9xM53Fduvx — Acyn (@Acyn) July 28, 2022

Now, it didn’t help matters that Biden did seem to maybe be getting a kinda sorta little dig in at Trump when he reminded Americans:

“When my predecessor got COVID, he had to get helicoptered to Walter Reed Medical Center; he was severely ill. Thankfully, he recovered. When I got COVID, I worked from upstairs of the White House and the offices upstairs and for that five-day period.”

For his part, as Mediaite reported, Hannity was clearly pissed that Biden had dared to invoke (though Hannity definitely said “evoke”) Trump’s name when sharing his happy health report:

“Now what Joe failed to mention is that the current variant, which is BA.5—the dominant variant of the omicron—is much, much weaker than the original strain that infected then-President Trump.”

But Hannity wasn’t content to let his diatribe just end there. He wanted to make sure to get a few extra digs in and help his pal out in what seems to be a never-ending battle between two old men who each want to make fun of the other one for being old. Sort of like Grumpy Old Men, but if Walter Matthau’s character was a sociopath intent on starting a nuclear war: