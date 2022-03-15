While even Donald Trump seems to have largely backed away from his once-vociferous claims about the 2020 presidential election being stolen from him, the former president’s “gang of weirdos,” as Seth Meyers calls them, just won’t let it go. Chief among these dissenters is MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell, who just this weekend was attending/lurking about a Trump rally in South Carolina and sharing his batsh*t conspiracy theories with anyone who was dumb enough to listen.

On Monday night, Meyers shared a clip of Lindell from the event, where he was yelling about the 1.5 million votes that he claims “were stoled” (his word) from Trump in California. Though he had asked the presumably small crowd gathered around him to guess which state was the most corrupt when it came to the most recent election, he clearly forget the rules of The Guessing Game, because he launched right into what sounded like an ear-piercing version of “Fifty Nifty United States” when he shouted out “the list of states that Donald Trump won for sure.” According to Lindell, those states include: “Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, umm, Georgia… Arizona, and Nevada. We don’t know about, he might have won Maine, he might have won Colorado, there’s four others in question.” That’s a lot of states, as Meyers pointed out, while whipping out his hilariously spot-on Lindell impersonation:

Are there any states Trump didn’t win? ‘He won Wisconsin, Pennsyldonia, Old Jersey, New Jack City, Arrakis, Endor, Xanadu, and the one that has the flag with THA bear!’ Also, if you’re going to ask people to guess something, give them a second to answer first. The guy didn’t get the microphone back to his mouth before you yelled it out.”

You can watch the full clip above.