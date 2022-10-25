Bob Woodward has been promoting his upcoming audiobook, The Trump Tapes, which is pretty much exactly what it sounds like. A collection of audio recordings from Woodward’s conversations with Donald Trump during his tumultuous presidency.

Woodward had previously detailed those interviews in his 2020 book, Rage, which exposed Trump’s openness about lying to the American public about the severity of the coronavirus outbreak. According to his new essay in The Washington Post, the audiobook is Woodward’s efforts to help voters truly understand Trump by letting them hear his actual voice, and the former president is not thrilled.

Trump lashed out at Woodward in a new Truth Social post where he tried to claim that Woodward isn’t authorized to use his voice, which is not how journalism works by the way. Via Mediaite:

As he fully understands, writer Bob Woodward never got my permission to release tapes of my various interviews with him.Those tapes were allowed only for purposes of making sure that he got my quotes & statements correct for “the WRITTEN WORD,” in other words, for his, nevertheless, highly inaccurate book.The tapes are much better than the book, at least if they were not bludgeoned to death by him to make me look as bad as possible, but he & his publisher had NO right to use my “VOICE” or them!

Naturally, Trump has every reason to freak out. The book isn’t even out yet, and so far, Woodward has exposed that Trump knew that his Kim Jong Un letters were classified. Trump bragged that they’re “so top secret,” which flies in the face of his defense that the documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago were declassified. Woodward also revealed that Trump told his youngest son Barron that the Chinese could’ve “fixed” the coronavirus, but didn’t for some reason. Basically, the tapes are pure, unfiltered Trump.

(Via Mediaite)