Earlier in the week, media baron Rupert Murdoch reportedly made it clear to Donald Trump that he should not announce a presidential run after the disastrous midterm results. Murdoch even went so far to say that his vast media empire would back a Democratic candidate should Trump become the Republican nominee.

Rupert wasn’t playing around.

Following Trump’s Tuesday night announcement that he will once again seek a return to the White House, the Murdoch-owned New York Post executed a brutal snub by burying the Trump news on page 26 of Wednesday’s paper. Granted, the Post opted for a fear-mongering front page hyping concerns about crime, but it also let readers know that Trump’s announcement didn’t warrant the attention he so desperately craves.

Today's cover: Major NYC gang takedown includes man who ‘shot 3-year-old’ https://t.co/j3pUMHphlK pic.twitter.com/QdrNuYrA7u — New York Post (@nypost) November 16, 2022

Not content with burying Trump’s announcement, the Post staff also wrote a scathing report that ridiculed Trump for the Mar-a-Lago raid, his cholesterol levels, and his frequent claims of being a “stable genius.”

NY Post: Florida Man Makes Announcement —> story deep inside on page 26. pic.twitter.com/rccr3OcD1P — Christine Romans (@ChristineRomans) November 16, 2022

You can read the full text below:

With just 720 days to go before the next election, a Florida retiree made the surprise announcement Tuesday night that he was running for president. In a move no political pundit saw coming, avid golfer Donald J. Trump kicked things off at Mar-a-Lago, his resort and classified documents library. Trump, famous for gold-plated lobbies and for firing people on reality television, will be 78 in 2024. If elected, Trump would tie Joe Biden as the oldest president to take office. His cholesterol levels are unknown, but his favorite food is a charred steak with ketchup. He has stated that his qualifications for office include being a “stable genius.” Trump also served as the 45th president.

Again, Rupert Murdoch is not messing around. However, there are reportedly conditions for his media empire backing a Democratic candidate against Trump. Should Joe Biden run for re-election, Murdoch will reportedly remain neutral. But should a new “more promising” Democratic candidate emerge, News Corp will support that ticket “for the sake of stability and a sensible White House.”