Some spend the Independence Day relaxing, going to gathering, maybe grilling some good old American beef. Not Donald Trump. The former president is the subject of an ongoing series of hearings that have uncovered yet more damning evidence about how he tried to overturn the 2020 election. So instead of trying to beat Joey Chestnut at hot dog eating or something, he’s railing against that.

Trump took to his rinky dink Twitter clone to rail once more against the “Unselect Committee,” his very witty name for the lawmakers uncovering his alleged crimes. He started with Liz Cheney, the extremely Republican daughter of one of the party’s most notorious leaders.

“Warmongering and despicable human being Liz Cheney, who is hated by the great people of Wyoming (down 35!), keeps saying, over and over again, that HER Fake Unselect Committee may recommend CRIMINAL CHARGES against a President of the United States who got more votes than any sitting President in history,” Trump wrote. “Even the Dems didn’t know what she was talking about! Why doesn’t she press charges instead against those that cheated on the Election, or those that didn’t properly protect the Capitol?…..”

He wasn’t done. (And Truth Social really needs a more narrow character limit.) “Why doesn’t the highly partisan Unselect Committee of political Thugs, the same people (all Trump haters & profiteers – books, speeches, etc.) that were involved with Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax # 2, the “No Collusion” Mueller Report and, overall, the GREATEST WITCH HUNT IN THE HISTORY OF THE USA, go after the people who have been rioting, burning down cities, leading the massive crime wave, & killing many all over the U.S., including drug & human traffickers?” he railed. “No, let’s get “Trump”!

Trump almost forgot to wish everyone a happy Fourth, which he did but only after painting a bleak portrait of the country whose democracy he tried to subvert. “I know it’s not looking good for our Country right now, with a major War raging out of control in Europe, the Highest Inflation in memory, the worst 6 month Stock Market start in History, the highest Energy Prices EVER, and that is the Good News. Happy Fourth of July!!!” he wrote, adding, with multiple parentheses, for some reason, “((Don’t worry, We will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and remember, none of these terrible events would have happened if I were President!!!))”

Oh, and he made a joke about starting an insurrection. “It has been this way for a long time, but never like it is today!” he wrote. “All semblance of a ‘FAIR & BALANCED’ Media to look over, study, and report on what is going on in our Country is GONE! Fight on, America, Fight On! (Oh, I’m sorry. By using the word FIGHT, they will say I am inciting an Insurrection. Apologies!).”

Anyway, hope you’re doing something more fun than all that.

