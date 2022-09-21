It’s been almost seven months since Russia invaded Ukraine and it’s going so badly that Vladimir Putin has kicked things up a notch. On Wednesday, amidst a mass exodus of citizens and a sloppy attempt to call up hundreds of thousands of reservists to replace soldiers who’ve had enough, the nation’s president went and threatened nuclear war. And guess who made sure to amplify that message without condemning it, all while making it all about him?

If Russia was paying him to tweet this stuff, what would be different in this tweet? Nothing. Nothing at all. pic.twitter.com/2QUqgz5lgs — garrett (@gacsmith) September 21, 2022

Shortly after Putin’s speech went public, Donald Trump took to Truth Social, not to rebuke Putin’s threats but to moan about how he’s no longer president. “President Putin of Russia is now threatening the use of Nuclear Weapons, saying ‘It is not a bluff,’” Trump wrote. “The Ukrainian conflict should never have happened, and would not have happened if I were President. But as I have made very clear for quite some time, this could now end up being World War III.”

The former president — who on Wednesday was formally sued by New York Attorney General Letitia James — has long had a, shall we say, interesting relationship with Putin. In the early days of the invasion, Trump praised his actions so many times, even calling them “genius,” that his pals begged him to stop. Recently he even reminded everyone of the so-called “pee tape,” a remnant from a more lighthearted time (that wasn’t remotely lighthearted).

To recap, everyone’s worried about Putin busting out the nukes. Meanwhile, Trump is still worried only about himself. But then, he does have a good reason to worry.

(Via Mediaite)