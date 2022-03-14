twitter
Twitter Is Already Backtracking After Its Big New Layout Change Annoyed… Everyone

Well, Twitter‘s timeline experiment was fun while it lasted.

Wait. No, it wasn’t.

Twitter’s decision to switch from a default chronological timeline to an algorithmically-handpicked “Home” feed that shows suggested tweets was an unmitigated disaster. It was called one of Twitter’s “worst product decisions in a while,” and led to headlines like, “Twitter just made a big change to our timelines, and I hate it.” Save it for Truth Social.

As the Verge wrote:

Some users shared criticism of the change almost immediately after its March 10th announcement, as the Latest feed is preferred to the Home feed for many. The out-of-sequence Home feed can, at times, be confusing, especially for people who use Twitter for updates during a breaking news event like the war in Ukraine.

The change was so unpopular that Twitter has already abandoned the feature after less than a week. “We heard you –– some of you always want to see latest Tweets first. We’ve switched the timeline back and removed the tabbed experience for now while we explore other options,” the Twitter Supports account tweeted on Monday. Here’s an idea: explore an option that isn’t this option. I don’t know what kind of monster wants to see “top” tweets instead of the latest tweets, and frankly, I don’t want to. I’m not the only one.

The silver lining is that it made this tweet from 2016 relevant once again.

Never a bad day for florps.

(Via the Verge)

