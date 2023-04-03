vince mcmahon mustache
Vince McMahon’s Weird, Villainous Mustache Is The Biggest Wrestling News Of The Day

Vince McMahon likely fancies himself a modern-day Walt Disney, “the last person who’s created something that is this inescapable of childhood,” as a former WWE writer once said. This is, of course, nonsense, but McMahon and Disney do have at least one thing in common: distracting mustaches.

On Monday, McMahon officially announced that the World Wrestling Entertainment will merge with Endeavor Group, the parent company of UFC, to form a new publicly traded company. “The deal values the newly combined company at over $21 billion: UFC is worth $12.1 billion and WWE is valued at $9.3 billion. Endeavor shareholders will own 51 percent of the newly combined company, while WWE shareholders get 49 percent,” CNN reports.

Vince McMahon will retain his current WWE title of executive chairman at the new company, which doesn’t yet have name. He said in a statement that the new company “will be well positioned to maximize the value of our combined media rights.” He also said the new company could expand by pursuing other mergers and acquisitions “to further bolster our strong stable of brands.”

McMahon, who stepped down as CEO and chairman of WWE last year following sexual misconduct allegations before returning as executive chairman in January, went on CNBC where he probably said something about the merger enhancing sponsorship monetization, developing new forms of content, blah blah blah. I can’t say for sure what happened because I, and everyone else, was busy staring at his Rocky and Bullwinkle villain mustache.

(Via CNN)

