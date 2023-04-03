Vince McMahon likely fancies himself a modern-day Walt Disney, “the last person who’s created something that is this inescapable of childhood,” as a former WWE writer once said. This is, of course, nonsense, but McMahon and Disney do have at least one thing in common: distracting mustaches.

On Monday, McMahon officially announced that the World Wrestling Entertainment will merge with Endeavor Group, the parent company of UFC, to form a new publicly traded company. “The deal values the newly combined company at over $21 billion: UFC is worth $12.1 billion and WWE is valued at $9.3 billion. Endeavor shareholders will own 51 percent of the newly combined company, while WWE shareholders get 49 percent,” CNN reports.

Vince McMahon will retain his current WWE title of executive chairman at the new company, which doesn’t yet have name. He said in a statement that the new company “will be well positioned to maximize the value of our combined media rights.” He also said the new company could expand by pursuing other mergers and acquisitions “to further bolster our strong stable of brands.”

McMahon, who stepped down as CEO and chairman of WWE last year following sexual misconduct allegations before returning as executive chairman in January, went on CNBC where he probably said something about the merger enhancing sponsorship monetization, developing new forms of content, blah blah blah. I can’t say for sure what happened because I, and everyone else, was busy staring at his Rocky and Bullwinkle villain mustache.

Vince McMahon has a new look pic.twitter.com/ueQEleD8Up — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 3, 2023

when you swear you will find and capture the dastardly criminal zorro pic.twitter.com/mYkqHtRql7 — Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) April 3, 2023

What in the Howard Hughes Vincent Price “I want pictures of Spider-Man” nonsense is this https://t.co/zCkSMdrAgA — Billy Flanagan (@waflanagan) April 3, 2023

He looks like a poorly made wax figure of Timothy Dalton https://t.co/ym9PgkUEUi — jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) April 3, 2023

john waters after roids https://t.co/RVy2gbokQq — lauren badillo milici (@motelsiren) April 3, 2023

All the money in the world and he goes for a “retired villain” look. https://t.co/vcXyK4S1kg — I’m Just (@Gator_Food) April 3, 2023

"You know the Addams Family? The dad, Gomez?" "Say no more fam." https://t.co/FPEebIc4tk — Jimmy Cuff It (@BostonJerry) April 3, 2023

Nah Vince looks like he’s about to defraud the Muppets https://t.co/DTWM20Ulbr — James (@grumpy___jim) April 3, 2023

He looks like an untrustworthy circus owner. https://t.co/sQUwXZGMCA — D (@dnjmz) April 3, 2023

Vince McMahon looks like the evil manager of a haunted hotel in an early 2000s comedy @LeBatardShow https://t.co/dcwDPDSagS — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) April 3, 2023

Vince McMahon better end this press conference quickly, later today he’s scheduled to tie a woman to some train tracks pic.twitter.com/ROiouQYOcD — Brad Williams (@funnybrad) April 3, 2023

Everyone around this man please keep talking him he looks like Clark Gable because we really need this stupid look to last as long as possible. https://t.co/kvJkyKGTRh — Spaceship Gary (@RoutineIdiot) April 3, 2023

